Shane Lowry finishes strong to stay in contention at Cognizant Classic

SHANE LOWRY IS eight-under par following his second round at the Cognizant Classic in Florida.

Lowry, who hit a five-under-par 66 on the opening day, followed up with a three-under par 68 on Thursday.

The Offaly man was level par over the first nine holes, hitting one bogey and one birdie, but finished with a strong back nine, with birdies on three of his last six holes.

The USA’s Jake Knapp remains the man to catch after his scintillating 12-under-par 59 yesterday.

Seamus Power is expected to miss the projected cut of four-under. Power sits on one-under after rounds of 69 and 72.