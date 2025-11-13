Shane Lowry off to solid start at DP World tour Championship

SHANE LOWRY IS well placed after an opening round of 68 at the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai.

The Irish man was four under for the day, and is currently in a tie for third, with most of the competitors still on the course or yet to commence their round.

You can view the leaderboard here

A good day looked as if it could have been a great day for Lowry after he birdied the first four holes of the course. Yet the pace settled down then as he hit par on all of the remaining holes except for a bogey on 12 and a birdie on the par-five 18th hole.

American Michael Kim tops the leaderboard, on six under, having played just 13 holes.

Tom McKibbin is one under after 17 holes.

Rory McIlroy tees off shortly.

More to follow . . .