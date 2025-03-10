Shane Lowry up to career high 14th in world rankings after Bay Hill action

SHANE LOWRY IS up to a career high 14th in the World Golf Rankings after the Arnold Palmer Invitational concluded in Florida last night.

Lowry’s final round of 70 saw him finish on six-under to secure a solo seventh place at Bay Hill.

The results propels him up three places to 14th in the world. When he won The Open Championship in 2019, he had climbed to 17th at that stage

After finishing last year in 27th spot in the rankings, Lowry’s form at the start of this season has been strong with a second-place finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-AM and he was in a tie for 11th in last week’s Cognizant Classic at Palm Beach Gardens.

He finished five shots behind winner Russell Henley last night, a third round 76 ruining his chances of victory after he had enjoyed a two-shot lead after the second round.

Lowry did also move up to 10th in the FedEx Cup Standings after his week at Bay Hill, a jump of eight places, and made $700,000.

Scottie Scheffler remains world number one ahead of Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele, with Collin Morikawa, the long-time leader yesterday before finishing second, moving up to fourth. Henley breaks into the top ten of the rankings after his success and is now seventh.

McIlroy finished in a tie for 15th after his final round of 70, both he and Lowry now turn their attention to the prestigious Players’ Championship which begins this Thursday at TPC Sawgrass.