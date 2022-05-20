Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 15°C Friday 20 May 2022
Advertisement

Back nine struggles for Lowry and 69 for Power at PGA Championship

The action continues at the Major in Oklahoma.

By Fintan O'Toole Friday 20 May 2022, 7:05 PM
45 minutes ago 1,012 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5769751
Shane Lowry during today's round.
Image: Eric Gay
Shane Lowry during today's round.
Shane Lowry during today's round.
Image: Eric Gay

SHANE LOWRY ENDURED struggles on his back nine to finish with a 72 in the second round of the PGA Championship today, while Seamus Power fired a 69 at Southern Hills in Oklahoma.

After yesterday’s opening 70, Lowry began impressively today with birdies on the par-five 13th and par-three 14th after starting his round on the 10th. Five straight pars followed to leave him two-under for the tournament and only three shots off overnight leader Rory McIlroy.

But Lowry’s round then began to unravel after a bogey on the 2nd preceded a costly double bogey on the 4th, a hole where he needed two attempts to escape from a greenside bunker.

The 2019 Open champion was unable to pick up shots in his closing holes and another bogey arrived on the par-three 8th. It leaves him at two-over for the tournament after a back nine of 39 and he is eight shots off leader Justin Thomas in a tie for 46th.

It was a better day for Waterford’s Seamus Power, making his PGA Championship debut and on track to make the cut in only his second Major appearance after his Masters debut last month.

Power had carded a 71 yesterday before today’s 69 sees him at level par for the tournament in a tie for 23rd. He got an early boost with a birdie on the 2nd before handing that shot back at the 3rd. Then Power’s back nine commenced with a birdie on the 10th after he sank a 35-foot putt and another followed on the 13th. 

He was unable to tidy up a five foot putt for par on the 15th but that bogey was the only blemish in his remaining holes as Power closed out with three pars.

The rest of the Irish contingent will be in the spotlight for their second rounds this evening, Padraig Harrington (+7) is out at 7.31pm and Rory McIlroy (-5) is off at 7.36pm.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie