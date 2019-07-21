President Higgins leads the tributes to 'role model' Lowry

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. HIGGINS has led the tributes to Open champion Shane Lowry, as the Offaly man etched his name in Irish sporting history with victory at Royal Portrush this afternoon.

Lowry becomes the fifth Irish golfer to win the famous Claret Jug, 10 years on from his sensational Irish Open triumph at Baltray as an amateur.

A decade later, Lowry again exceeded all expectations by claiming his maiden Major title with a phenomenal performance at the Dunluce Links.

After pulling four clear at the top of the leaderboard with a stunning 63 on Saturday, the Clara man held his nerve to card a one-over 72 in challenging weather conditions.

Lowry’s lead barely came under threat on the final day as he retained a comfortable cushion over playing partner Tommy Fleetwood.

“May I congratulate Shane Lowry on his outstanding success in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush today,” President Higgins said in a statement. “This victory was not only a great personal achievement but a historic win.

“His triumph today, on a magnificent course and buoyed by a vociferous crowd, means he has joined Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy as the fifth Irish winner of the Open.

“His success today will have brought pride and joy not only to sports fans around Ireland but to the Irish everywhere, and as President of Ireland I want to congratulate Shane on his achievement and on being such a positive role model both on the course and off.”

Nobody played better or was more deserving to be the winner this week. Shane you lapped the field ya boy ya Yayyyyyyyyy ☘️👍😀 — Paul McGinley (@mcginleygolf) July 21, 2019 Source: Paul McGinley /Twitter

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!