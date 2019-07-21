This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
President Higgins leads the tributes to 'role model' Lowry

In addition to lifting the Claret Jug, Lowry pockets €1,718,320 in prize money.

By The42 Team Sunday 21 Jul 2019, 7:49 PM
52 minutes ago 5,157 Views 4 Comments
https://the42.ie/4733830
Lowry celebrates with his wife Wendy and daughter Iris.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images
Lowry celebrates with his wife Wendy and daughter Iris.
Lowry celebrates with his wife Wendy and daughter Iris.
Image: PA Wire/PA Images

PRESIDENT MICHAEL D. HIGGINS has led the tributes to Open champion Shane Lowry, as the Offaly man etched his name in Irish sporting history with victory at Royal Portrush this afternoon.

Lowry becomes the fifth Irish golfer to win the famous Claret Jug, 10 years on from his sensational Irish Open triumph at Baltray as an amateur.

A decade later, Lowry again exceeded all expectations by claiming his maiden Major title with a phenomenal performance at the Dunluce Links.

After pulling four clear at the top of the leaderboard with a stunning 63 on Saturday, the Clara man held his nerve to card a one-over 72 in challenging weather conditions.

Lowry’s lead barely came under threat on the final day as he retained a comfortable cushion over playing partner Tommy Fleetwood.  

“May I congratulate Shane Lowry on his outstanding success in the Open Championship at Royal Portrush today,” President Higgins said in a statement. “This victory was not only a great personal achievement but a historic win.

“His triumph today, on a magnificent course and buoyed by a vociferous crowd, means he has joined Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy as the fifth Irish winner of the Open.

“His success today will have brought pride and joy not only to sports fans around Ireland but to the Irish everywhere, and as President of Ireland I want to congratulate Shane on his achievement and on being such a positive role model both on the course and off.”

 

