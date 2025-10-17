Rory McIlroy is in the early stages of his second round, he had a 69 yesterday, while Conor Purcell is level par afte 14, two-under for his round today.
Lowry began his round today on the 10th and was level par after his front nine. He birdied the par-five 14th, chipping in off the green to set up a tap in two-foot putt. But the dropped a shot at the par-five 18th, failing to find the green with his second shot and unable to scramble then for par.
The Offaly native was still level-par after 11 holes of his round but he then built up momentum, sinking an eight-foot putt for birdie on the par-four 2nd, chipping in for birdie on the par-four 6th, and then knocking in his six-foot putt for birdie on the par-five 8th.
England’s Brandon Robinson-Thompson is in solo fourth on nine-under, while South African Thriston Lawrence, France’s Martin Couvra, and England’s Alex Fitzpatrick, younger brother of Ryder Cup star Matt, round off the top five as that trio are on eight-under.
Shane Lowry one shot behind leader Fleetwood after second round in India
SHANE LOWRY IS one shot behind leader Tommy Fleetwood after his second round at the DP World India Championship.
Lowry’s second round of three-under 69 moved him to 11-under, where he is in a tie with 2023 Open champion Brian Harman, who had a round of 65 today.
Lowry’s Ryder Cup team-mate Fleetwood leads on 12-under after his round of 64 today, that contained eight birdies in a flawless round.
