O'Donnell, Fitzgibbon and Hayes nominated for Hurler of the Year award

CLARE ATTACKER SHANE O’Donnell, Cork midfielder Darragh Fitzgibbon, and Limerick defender Kyle Hayes are the three players in the running for the 2024 Hurler of the Year award.

The trio have been shortlised after an exceptional series of displays throughout this year’s championship. O’Donnell was central to Clare’s All-Ireland title win, Fitzgibbon powered Cork from midfield, while Hayes excelled in Limerick’s latest Munster triumph.

It is the first time O’Donnell and Fitzgibbon have been nominated for this award Hayes was previously nominated in 2021 and 2023, and while he didn’t claim the honour, he was Young Hurler of the Year in 2018.

The last Clare winner was Tony Kelly in 2013, the most recent Cork victor was in 2005, while a Limerick player has won the last four awards.

O’Donnell is chasing his third successive All-Star, while Hayes is going for his fifth in a row. Fitzgibbon previously claimed an All-Star in 2018.

The nominations were chosen by a panel of Gaelic Games journalists from across, print, radio, TV and digital media.

The PwC All-Stars will be shown live on RTÉ at a special banquet in the RDS on Friday 1 November.

2024 PwC GAA/GPA Hurler of the Year Nominees