Clare's O'Donnell and Galway's Conroy win GAA Player of the Year awards

CLARE’S SHANE O’DONNELL and Galway’s Paul Conroy have claimed the 2024 GAA player of the year awards for their inter-county displays.

O’Donnell and Conroy were honoured at tonight’s PwC GAA-GPA All-Star awards ceremony at the RDS in Dublin.

Clare defender Adam Hogan and Armagh forward Oisin Conaty were announced as the Young Player of the Year award winners.

O’Donnell who won his third All-Star in succession this year, becomes the first Clare player since Tony Kelly in 2013 to claim this award, joining his manager Brian Lohan (1995) and county colleague Jamesie O’Connor (1997) as the previous Clare winners of this prize. Cork’s Darragh Fitzgibbon and Limerick’s Kyle Hayes were the other nominees.

Conroy is the first Galway player to be recognised for this individual accolade since Declan Meehan in 2001, while Jarlath Fallon was another Tribesmen winner in 1998. Armagh’s Barry McCambridge and Galway’s John Maher were the other nominees.

Hogan emulates last year’s victor, Clare team-mate Mark Rodgers, in winning the young hurler award. Conaty is the third Armagh player recognised for the young footballer honour after Aaron Kernan (2005) and Ronan Clarke (2002).