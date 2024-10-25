Advertisement
Munster inside centre Rory Scannell. Steve Haag Sports/Thinus Maritz/INPHO
URC

Rory Scannell returns in midfield as Munster make four changes for Sharks

Craig Casey also returns from a shorter-term injury to retake his place at scrum-half.
12.13pm, 25 Oct 2024
RORY SCANNELL WILL make his first Munster appearance since early June when he partners Tom Farrell in the centre for Munster’s URC meeting with the Sharks in Durban tomorrow (TG4/Premier Sports, 3pm).

Scannell’s return is one of four personnel changes to Graham Rowntree’s starting side who fell to the Stormers last weekend, with Craig Casey returning from injury at scrum-half and John Hodnett also forcing his way back into the starting lineup at openside.

John Ryan starts at loosehead, where Munster have four senior players ruled out through injury, while academy tighthead Ronan Foxe is set to make his first start off the bench.

Munster

15. Mike Haley
14. Calvin Nash
13. Tom Farrell
12. Rory Scannell
11. Seán O’Brien
10. Jack Crowley
9. Craig Casey

1. John Ryan
2. Niall Scannell
3. Stephen Archer
4. Jean Kleyn
5. Tadhg Beirne (C)
6. Tom Ahern
7. John Hodnett
8. Jack O’Donoghue

Replacements: Diarmuid Barron, Kieran Ryan, Ronan Foxe, Fineen Wycherley, Ruadhán Quinn, Ethan Coughlan, Billy Burns, Alex Kendellen.

Sharks

