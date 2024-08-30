Advertisement
Read Next
More Stories
Shauna Bocquet, file photo. Dave Winter/INPHO
Paris 2024

Shauna Bocquet through to T54 5000m final

Galway native takes to the track again for final tomorrow morning.
2.40pm, 30 Aug 2024
63
0

SHAUNA BOCQUET FINISHED fourth in her 5000m T54 heat to qualify for the final.  

Having come into the Games in strong form, the Galway native produced a time of 12:44:52 and qualified for the final ninth overall.  

With the wet conditions playing a crucial role in the race strategy, Bocquet went out hard and maintained her place in the leading pack alongside double Paralympic champion Catherine Debrunner from Switzerland and Germany’s Merle Menje. 

In a fierce finish, the 20-year-old was pipped for third place by Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer.

She will take to the track again tomorrow for the final at 9:40am Irish time.

“I’m really happy with how that race went and how I felt and I’m just delighted to be in the final tomorrow,” she said.  

“The plan was to go out hard and then stick with the front pack. With the spray from the rain, I stayed in the front for a good bit to avoid that.”  

In addition to Saturday’s final, Bocquet will also compete in the T54 100m and 1500m events later in the Games.

Author
Ronan Early
ronan@the42.ie
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie