Shauna Bocquet through to T54 5000m final

SHAUNA BOCQUET FINISHED fourth in her 5000m T54 heat to qualify for the final.

Having come into the Games in strong form, the Galway native produced a time of 12:44:52 and qualified for the final ninth overall.

Advertisement

With the wet conditions playing a crucial role in the race strategy, Bocquet went out hard and maintained her place in the leading pack alongside double Paralympic champion Catherine Debrunner from Switzerland and Germany’s Merle Menje.

In a fierce finish, the 20-year-old was pipped for third place by Switzerland’s Manuela Schaer.

She will take to the track again tomorrow for the final at 9:40am Irish time.

“I’m really happy with how that race went and how I felt and I’m just delighted to be in the final tomorrow,” she said.

“The plan was to go out hard and then stick with the front pack. With the spray from the rain, I stayed in the front for a good bit to avoid that.”

In addition to Saturday’s final, Bocquet will also compete in the T54 100m and 1500m events later in the Games.