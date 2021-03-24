BE PART OF THE TEAM

Wednesday 24 March 2021
Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum dies aged 75

The Deputy Ruler of Dubai owned one of the most famous operations in flat racing.

By Press Association Wednesday 24 Mar 2021, 8:34 AM
Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum celebrates winning the Coolmore Nunthorpe Stakes with Battaash at York.
Image: Simon Cooper/PA
Image: Simon Cooper/PA

SHEIKH HAMDAN AL MAKTOUM has died at the age of 75.

Sheikh Hamdan, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, was a hugely prominent owner of a string of Classic and Royal Ascot winners for more than 30 years.

His blue-and-white colours, under the livery of his Shadwell Racing banner, are among the most famous throughout the racing world.

On Wednesday morning Sheikh Hamdan’s younger brother Sheikh Mohammed posted on Twitter: “We belong to God and to Him we shall return … May God have mercy on you, my brother, my support and my companion.”

Among the best of Sheikh Hamdan’s many Group One winners, he was most widely associated with 1989 Derby and 2000 Guineas winner Nashwan, the brilliant 1990 dual Classic-winning filly Salsabil and outstanding sprinters of different generations in Dayjur and Battaash.

Others to have carried his silks included Oaks and King George heroine Taghrooda, another Derby victor in Erhaab and even a winner of the Melbourne Cup in the shape of At Talaq, who triumphed at Flemington in 1986.

Sheikh Mohammed’s Godolphin operation was among the first to pay tribute.

A Tweet on the official account read: “Everyone at Godolphin is deeply saddened to hear of the death of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid al Maktoum. A great loss to Dubai and our sport. He was one of the greatest owner breeders of modern times. Our deepest condolences to His Family and all @ShadwellStud.”

Press Association

