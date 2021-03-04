Shelbourne announce ex-Charlton Athletic defender Mustaki as part of double signing

SHELBOURNE HAVE ANNOUNCED two new signings ahead of the 2021 Women’s National League season.
The Dublin club have brought in defensive duo Chloe Mustaki and Rachel Baynes.
A former Reds player who also previously lined out for Peamount United and DLR Waves, Mustaki was most recently plying her trade in England at Charlton Athletic.
However, while training with the Ireland team 12 months ago, the former underage international ruptured her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL).
Mayo native Baynes has represented Ireland at U19 level and joins from Galway Women’s FC.
She is comfortable at right full-back on as a right winger.
