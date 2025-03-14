Virus-hit Shelbourne salvage point against Cork City

Shelbourne 1

Cork City 1

SHELBOURNE HAD to settle for a point against newly promoted Cork City at Tolka Park tonight.

Ruairí Keating’s simple finish had given the visitors an early second-half lead before their opponents responded 20 minutes later through substitute Evan Caffrey’s clinical strike.

Cork rode their luck at times with Darragh Crowley clearing off the line on two occasions, but were good value for the point overall, as the reigning champions’ stuttering start continued.

Shelbourne’s preparations were disrupted by what manager Damien Duff described as “a bad virus in the group” that left the squad unable to train properly this week.

The hosts made three changes from last week’s 1-0 loss to Drogheda — Sean Gannon, JJ Lunney and Ali Coote came into the team, while Evan Caffrey, Mark Coyle and Mipo Odubeko dropped to the bench.

There was one alteration for the visitors from their 1-1 draw with Sligo Rovers last week — Freddie Anderson started in place of the unavailable Malik Dijksteel, with Sean Maguire and player-coach Greg Bolger also absent.

Both sides came into the game on the back of inconsistent starts to the season — two wins, two draws and a loss for Shels, with one win, two draws and a loss for Cork.

The Leesiders began brightly and went close in the opening stages.

Charlie Lyons got on the end of Benny Couto’s set-piece, with Conor Kearns reacting well to tip over the bar.

For the most part, the opening 20 minutes were tight and scrappy with chances at a premium.

Ali Coote almost broke the deadlock from a free kick into the side netting, after Crowley picked up the game’s first booking for cynically stopping Harry Wood from running down the wing.

On the half-hour mark, Wood was involved again.

The winger’s cross found Coote, who laid it off to Ethan McInroy and the Scottish midfielder’s strike was tipped over by Tein Troost.

Down the other end, Alex Nolan was looking threatening.

The 21-year-old evaded the challenges of two Shels defenders before his goalbound shot was blocked.

Minutes later, Nolan slipped through Kitt Nelson, but the Preston loanee’s tame finish was comfortably saved by Kearns.

Duff will have been hoping for an improved second-half display and made two changes at the break — Odubeko and Caffrey came on for Wood and Ellis Chapman.

But it was Cork who started on the front foot.

Couto’s low cross was met by Keating, but the striker failed to get a proper connection on the first-time finish. The same player made no mistake moments later, however.

Rio Shipston’s pot shot from the edge of the area deflected off the head of Paddy Barrett.

Kearns saved well with his feet but the rebound fell kindly for Keating, who slotted into the empty net.

Shels needed a response but were struggling to create much.

Gannon’s booking for a wild swing after being dispossessed by Keating summed up their growing frustration.

Shelbourne gradually upped the tempo after going behind.

As the final 20 minutes approached, Ledwidge’s cross caused a scramble in the area. It fell to Boyd, whose goalbound shot was headed off the line by Crowley.

Yet they were level moments later after another hanging Ledwidge cross caused problems.

Lyons headed away the defender’s delivery, but it fell to substitute Caffrey, who volleyed home expertly from the edge of the area.

The momentum was with Shels now and they pushed for a winner.

Cork were left off the hook with 10 minutes remaining, as the magnificent Crowley cleared off the line for the second time.

The chance came after Troost failed to hold onto a deep cross and substitute John Martin came desperately close to converting the loose ball.

It was the closest the hosts came to a late winner as Cork held on for a hard-earned point.

Shelbourne: 1. Conor Kearns 2. Sean Gannon 29. Paddy Barrett 4. Kameron Ledwidge 18. James Norris (O’Kane 67)23. Kerr McInroy 5. Ellis Chapman (Odubeko 46) 6. JJ Lunney (Coyle 80) 7. Harry Wood (Caffrey 46) 14. Ali Coote (Martin 80) 9. Sean Boyd

Substitutes: 19. Lorcan Healy 24. Lewis Temple 8. Mark Coyle 27. Evan Caffrey 10. John Martin 11. Mipo Odubeko 28. Ryan O’Kane 77. Rayhaan Tulloch 16. John O’Sullivan

Cork City: 1. Tein Troost 17. Darragh Crowley 18. Milan Mbeng 5. Charlie Lyons 23. Freddie Anderson 3. Benny Couto 4. Rio Shipston 16. Seán Murray (Healy 79) 10. Alex Nolan (Skiers 90) 14. Kitt Nelson (Fitzpatrick 73) 9. Ruairí Keating.

Subs: 13. Conor Brann 19. Matthew Kiernan 20. Joshua Fitzpatrick 21. Sam Bailey 25.Matthew Murray 27. Harvey Skiers 28. Arran Healy 34. David Dunne 26. Dara McCormick

Referee: Rob Harvey (Dublin)