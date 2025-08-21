Shelbourne take control of Conference League destiny with 3-1 win over 10-man Linfield

Uefa Conference League play-off, first leg

Shelbourne 3

Linfield 1

COMPELLING, MADDENING AND enthralling to the very end on what will be remembered as one of the most memorable European nights at Tolka Park.

Shelbourne are now a catastrophe-free 90 minutes away from the league phase of the Uefa Conference League after a 3-1 win over a Linfield side that played over 70 minutes with 10 men.

All Shels have to do is avoid the kind of carnage that was inflicted on the emotions when they got to Belfast next week.

A nice, boring goalless draw, even one-goal defeat will see Joey O’Brien’s men progress in to league phase of European competition for the first time in their 130-year history.

The 90 minutes might just feel as long as that for some given the swing of emotion here.

Shels can go there and win, of course, but they might not feel like pushing their luck after what transpired over the course of 95 absorbing minutes here.

Mipo Odubeko missed a 42nd-minute penalty before Harry Wood then rifled home from the spot on the stroke of half-time.

Thirty seconds after the re-start Odubeko doubled the lead and the night seemed destined to turn into the kind of rout against 10 men that would make Belfast a night to truly savour in total party mode.

But the champagne is on ice due to the frenetic nature of the second half and business still needs to be taken care of.

Kieran Offord pulled one back for Linfied before then messing a penalty of his own but subsitute Evan Caffrey’s impact off the bench was felt again when he made it 3-1 on 77 minutes.

That was the end of the tension but it will return up north, and what a prospect it is in store.

Especially after the opening 20 minutes went pretty much as you would have expected.

It was tense and edgy with both sides seemingly harnassing all of that nervous energy into not doing anything silly or making the kind of mistake that could give the opponent the initiative.

Up until he was at the heart of all the chaos Odubeko’s most telling contribution came after five minutes when he headed a great opportunity off target.

And then began the drama of the half that would sway this tie in Shels’ favour.

Matthew Fitzpatrick was shown a straight red card for a reckless high foot that caught Milan Mbeng in his chest. The ball was travelling over his shoulder and without due consideration he was studs up on the right back.

Linfield had a golden opportunity to take the lead a few minutes later when Kerr McInroy’s square pass across the back line was intercepted by Kieran Offord.

Wessel Speel did enough by coming off his line to delay a shot that eventually sailed over.

Shels had all of the ball from this point but were toiling until the award of their first penalty of the half on 40 minutes. Mbeng and Wood combined sharply down the right and the latter’s cross was blocked by the outstretched arm of Kyle McClean.

Referee Vassilis Fotias pointed to the spot but Odubeko slipped as he struck his penalty and the ball rose over the crossbar.

A little over 60 seconds later and more sloppy defensive play from the visitors gifted Shels another opportunity from 12 yards. Ben Hall allowed an initial cross from the left get away from him in the box and as he attempted to make amends with a clearance Odubeko had already nipped in from behind as the centre back connected with his shins instead of the ball.

The Greek official initially awarded a free kick before VAR instructed that it was another penalty, and this time Wood made no mistake by burying his effort to Chris Johns’ right.

Thirty seconds into the second half and the sides picked up where they left off with the drama, substitute Caffrey making an immediate impact in a pocket of space down the left by pulling a cross back for Odubeko to find the space for a shot that deflected off Sam Roscoe.

Anyone thinking it would be easy street from here on in was soon taking down a detour to leave you breathless.

Linfield’s response was typical of a side with such experience and by the 53rd minute they were level when Offord stooped low in the six yard box and had an easy finish after Mark Coyle’s attempted clearance from Kirk Millar’s corner gifted the forward the opportunity.

Less than 10 minutes later and with Shels labouring the Blues then wasted a penalty of their own to draw level and really punish O’Brien’s side.

Paddy Barrett’s handball at the back post with Roscoe lurking was penalised by the referee but not by Offord, who strode towards the spot kick with purpose but was denied superbly by Wessel Speel’s low dive to his left.

O’Brien then sprung Ali Coote and Dan Kelly from the bench to bring more directness to their attack and it was from Wood’s deflected strike from distance off the post on 77 minutes than Caffery showed he was most alert to smash home into an empty net.

It means Shels have a two-goal advantage at the halfway point of a tie that promises another test of nerve in Belfast.

Shelbourne: Wessel Speel; Milan Mbeng (Sean Moore 78), Mark Coyle (captain) (Sean Gannon 78), Paddy Barrett, Sam Bone (Evan Caffrey HT), James Norris; Harry Wood, JJ Lunney, Kerr McInroy (Ali Coote 64); John Martin (Dan Kelly 54), Mipo Odubeko, Harry Wood.

Linfield: Chris Johns; Ethan McGee, Sam Roscoe, Ben Hall, Euan East; Kyle McClean, Chris Shields (captain), Josh Archer; Kirk Millar (Jamie Mulgrew 85), Matthew Fitzpatrick, Kieran Offord (Callumn Morrison 85).



Referee: Vassilis Fotias (Greece)