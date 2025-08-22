Shels on brink of European history but Joey O'Brien braced for "hell of a challenge" in Belfast

JOEY O’BRIEN INSISTS Shelbourne will attack their Uefa Conference League play-off second leg against Linfield despite holding a 3-1 advantage heading to the Belfast.

The Reds boss is adamant there will be no retreat as they bid to reach the league phase of European competition for the first time in their 130-year history.

With Shamrock Rovers also taking a 2-1 lead over Santa Clara back to Dublin next week it’s shaping up to be an historic period for League of Ireland football with two clubs in the league phase of the Conference League.

O’Brien acknowledged that it would “be brilliant” for both to progress but stressed the threat Linfield pose at Windsor Park after escaping there with a 1-1 draw when the sides met in Champions League qualifying last month.

That was enough to progress previously and would be sufficient again, although O’Brien wants to finish the job on the front foot.

“It’s a small advantage we have going up there next week. It’s going to be a hell of a challenge. It’s one we’re looking forward to. The lads have been up there. You have good vibes, positive memories of being up there previously. But as I said, it’s a different game and we have a small advantage going up there. So it’s similar from the last time we were up there.

“We have an advantage going up there like the last time, but it’s still all to play for. That’s the learning there. You’re 2-0 up, you think you’re OK, it could be in 2-2 in a massive moment in the game. That’s the warning, to go up there now next week. But we’re going to go up there, you are probably bored listening to it, we’re going up there to attack the game, to go and win the game. That’s what it’s all about.

“It’s the same mentality that we had when we went over to play Rijeka and Qarabag. We’re going to win. So that’s going to be the same thing. We’ll be going up there next week to win the game.”

On a dramatic night in Dublin, Linfield had striker Matt Fitzpatrick sent off for a high foot on 20 minutes before Mipo Odubeko missed a penalty five minutes before half-time.

Shels eventually went into the break 1-0 up after Harry Wood converted a second spot kick just moments later and when Odubeko made it 2-0 30 seconds into the second half it was shaping up to be a comfortable night.

Instead, Linfield rallied with a goal to make it 2-1 through Kieran Offord but he then missed a penalty of his own in a dramatic moment that could have altered the momentum of the tie entirely.

Shels were able to regroup and substitute Evan Caffrey extended Shels’ lead with a third 13 minutes before the end.

“On the side lines, if you get too emotional you don’t get to see the game,” O’Brien said. “You need clarity in what you’re seeing and how to make changes, stuff like that. So if you get too hung up and too emotional with the referees’ decisions I don’t think you’re clear in your mind then to do your own job.”

Opposite number David Healy made it clear that he felt the red card decision was harsh and that Shels defender Paddy Barrett was fortunate not to be sent off for his handball that led to Linfield’s penalty.

And he insisted that his side needed to strike first in front of their own fans to stand any chance of keeping the tie alive next week.

“What we didn’t do against Shelbourne the last time at Windsor was get the first goal. No matter what’s going to happen next week it is absolutely paramount we score the first goal,” Healy said.

“Are we better equipped? Physically, yeah I think we are. Obviously the challenge then becomes for us, if the game becomes too open after 25, 30, 40 minutes in the first half, Shels will pick you off.

“They’ll be looking for the Mipo link down the sides of Windsor, so we’ll have to make sure we take care of that. We’ll not be gung-ho, chasing after 10, 15 minutes. We’ll try and build into the game like we did the last time, and hopefully if the opportunities arise, the half-chances that we missed last time, we take them. If we need to open up after an hour, 70 minutes I’ll look at the bench and we’ll have a right go at it.”