Boyd and Oduebko start as they mean to go on as Shelbourne win President's Cup

President’s Cup

Shelbourne 2

Drogheda United 0

MORE SILVERWARE FOR Shelbourne thanks in no small part to the man with golden streaks in his hair.

Sean Boyd treated himself to some highlights over the winter and along with new strike partner Mipo Odubeko they helped themselves to a goal apiece as the League of Ireland champions comfortably beat FAI Cup winners Drogheda United in the President’s Cup.

The 2025 season’s curtain raiser didn’t disappoint and President Michael D Higgins was one of 4,584 savouring what was being served up.

Damien Duff was his usual energetic self on the sideline and even after Shels’ night was made easier by the sending off of Drogs goalkeeper Luke Dennison early in the second half he was relentless in his messages to his players.

It took about 30 seconds to dispel the notion that this would be a nice, handy way to ease into the new season before the really serious stuff kicks off in the league next week.

Odubeko hunted down Andrew Quinn on the right and as the defender cleared his lines the forward seemed to launch himself into the challenge by leading with a high arm.

The Drogheda players were furious and Quinn needed treatment. Neither referee Paul Norton or his assistant on that side saw the incident but when Odubeko was over zealous in a challenge on Shane Farrell a little bit later in the half a yellow card was shown.

President Michael D. Higgins greets Drogheda’s Ryan Brennan before the game. Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

In the added time at the end of the opening 45 minutes Shels players were equally incensed when Zishim Bawa lunged with both legs into Sam Bone down near the corner flag.

The card was yellow instead of red and everyone had a few minute to compose themselves at the break. Duff marched onto the pitch to speak with Norton before heading for the tunnel, though, making a point about other incidents that annoyed him.

That his side were 2-0 up by this point seemed to be besides the point.

Two set-pieces made the difference, Odubeko’s opportunistic flick to turn in Harry Wood’s knockdown followed by a sublime finish from Boyd who connected with a sweet low strike on the run.

Ali Coote delivered both set-pieces, the first high and the second low for two well-worked goals.

Shels were definitely sharper in their general play and the relationship between Boyd and Odubeko up top is one that shows plenty of early promise.

Not just because of the goals, but also the outlet they provide and ability to mix up their play to provide different options for those supporting them.

Boyd also should have had two goals in the first half when he flashed a header just wide from Kameron Ledwidge’s sharp cross from the left.

The two frontmen led with intent and purpose and it was Odubeko’s eagerness to press from the top that led to him blocking down Dennison’s clearance and forcing the goalkeeper into handling outside the box.

A straight red card was the result and he had his gloves off before Norton put it back in his pocket.

There were no complaints.

Morgan Treacy / INPHO Morgan Treacy / INPHO / INPHO

Both managers made a raft of changes from that point on and Odubeko’s debut came to an end when he was replaced by fellow new signing Ellis Chapman on 64 minutes.

Kerr McInroy was the other arrival to get a full debut and he was clapped off by the Tolka Park faithful after a steady display alongside captain Mark Coyle in the middle of the pitch.

Incredibly, it took until the last 10 minutes for the Shels fans to sing about being the reigning champions of Ireland.

If this is anything to go by they will be primed to go all guns blazing when Derry City come to town next Friday.

The Virgin Media cameras will be there for the first game of their four-year deal.

Duff’s revolution has already begun and a new era is about to be televised.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns; Sean Gannon, Paddy Barrett, Sam Bone, Kameron Ledwidge; Ali Coote (Rayhaan Tullock 64), Mark Coyle (captain) (JJ Lunney 64), Kerr McInroy (Evan Caffrey 73), Harry Wood (Ryan O’Kane 73); Sean Boyd, Mipo Odubeko (Ellis Chapman 64).

Drogheda United: Luke Dennison; Andrew Quinn (Frank George Cooper HT), Conor Keely, Aaron Harper Bailey; Owen Lambe, Shane Farrell (Luke Heeney 64), Ryan Brennan (captain) (Paul Doyle 70), Darragh Markey, Conor Kane; Josh Thomas (Jack Brady 56), Zishim Bawa (Thomas Oluwa 64).

Referee: Paul Norton.

Attendance: 4,584