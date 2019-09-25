Shelbourne win 11-1 to move within 5 points of leaders

Shelbourne's Noelle Murray was among the scorers (file pic).

SHELBOURNE EARNED A comprehensive 11-1 win over Kilkenny to move within five points of table toppers Peamount in the Women’s National League.

Goals from Alex Kavanagh, Emily Whelan and Ireland international Jess Gargan saw Shels claim a 3-0 half-time lead.

Whelan hit two more after the break to complete a hat-trick, Rebecca Cooke and Noelle Murray both hit braces, while Niamh McGlaughlin and Jamie Finn were also on target for the Dublin side.

Alanna Roddy scored a consolation for the visitors.

Kilkenny remain rooted to the bottom of the table with two points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s other game, Galway beat DLR Waves 2-1 at Jackson Park.

An early Méabh de Búrca penalty gave Galway a first-half lead, but five minutes after the break, Waves equalised through Sophie O’Donoghue.

It was tightly contested thereafter, with Aoife Thompson ultimately scoring an 84th minute winner, a result which sees Galway close in on third-place Wexford Youths.

