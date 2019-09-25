This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shelbourne win 11-1 to move within 5 points of leaders

Ireland underage international Emily Whelan scored a hat-trick amid a comprehensive victory against Kilkenny.

By The42 Team Wednesday 25 Sep 2019, 9:28 PM
1 hour ago 2,416 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4825060
Shelbourne's Noelle Murray was among the scorers (file pic).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO
Shelbourne's Noelle Murray was among the scorers (file pic).
Shelbourne's Noelle Murray was among the scorers (file pic).
Image: Donall Farmer/INPHO

SHELBOURNE EARNED A comprehensive 11-1 win over Kilkenny to move within five points of table toppers Peamount in the Women’s National League.

Goals from Alex Kavanagh, Emily Whelan and Ireland international Jess Gargan saw Shels claim a 3-0 half-time lead.

Whelan hit two more after the break to complete a hat-trick, Rebecca Cooke and Noelle Murray both hit braces, while Niamh McGlaughlin and Jamie Finn were also on target for the Dublin side.

Alanna Roddy scored a consolation for the visitors.

Kilkenny remain rooted to the bottom of the table with two points from 19 games.

Meanwhile, in tonight’s other game, Galway beat DLR Waves 2-1 at Jackson Park.

An early Méabh de Búrca penalty gave Galway a first-half lead, but five minutes after the break, Waves equalised through Sophie O’Donoghue.

It was tightly contested thereafter, with Aoife Thompson ultimately scoring an 84th minute winner, a result which sees Galway close in on third-place Wexford Youths.

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

