This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Thursday 30 May, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

1999 treble winner wants United to 'go back to the British mentality'

Teddy Sheringham believes Harry Maguire could become his former club’s equivalent of Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams.

By The42 Team Thursday 30 May 2019, 11:09 AM
20 minutes ago 1,034 Views 1 Comment
https://the42.ie/4660905
England and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
Image: Michael Regan
England and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
England and Leicester City defender Harry Maguire.
Image: Michael Regan

MANCHESTER UNITED HAVE been urged to rekindle their interest in Harry Maguire, with Teddy Sheringham claiming the Leicester City defender could be their version of Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams.

The Red Devils have long been linked with the England international. Jose Mourinho was said to be keen on doing a deal in the summer of 2018, but saw his final transfer window at Old Trafford close with no additions made at centre-half.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is expected to address those supposed frailties 12 months on, with United considered to be in need of “leadership”.

Sheringham believes Maguire would be a shrewd addition, with the 26-year-old boasting similar qualities to iconic former captains of Manchester City and Arsenal.

“Central defence is a big area where they need to find a Vincent Kompany or Tony Adams-type player,” former United striker Sheringham told The Mirror. “I think Harry Maguire is the one for me. He’s got great leadership qualities, and has a real calming influence.

“He’s very similar to Rio Ferdinand, in that he’s cool on the ball and defends very well. That would be a fine start from my point of view. Top players like Harry are going to have the choice of some big, big clubs around Europe this summer.”

While being a defender of the mould that United require, Sheringham believes Maguire ticks another important box for the Red Devils. Homegrown talent has played a big part in the club’s past, and the 1999 treble winner wants to see it form part of the future.

“I really believe they should go back to the British mentality. The core of any good, British team, comes from British players, as I see it,” Sheringham added. “Over the last 20 or 30 years, if a British team does well in the league or in Europe, there’s always a core of British players involved.”

While talk of a big-money move continues to swirl around Maguire, he has been doing his best to curb the rumours.

He is currently away with England on Nations League Finals duty and has said of the speculation surrounding his future: “At the moment, nothing’s going through my head in terms of club football. I’m fully focused on the games coming up.”

Gavan Casey is joined by Murray Kinsella and Sean Farrell for a review of the 2018/19 season, and cast an eye forward to next year and the Rugby World Cup in Japan.:


Source: The42 Rugby Weekly/SoundCloud

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie