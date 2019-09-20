This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Friday 20 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Sheyi Ojo: My goal was for Ricksen

The Liverpool loanee scored with a scorching effort after 23 minutes of Rangers’ Europa League Group G opener.

By The42 Team Friday 20 Sep 2019, 12:38 AM
54 minutes ago 289 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4816953
Rangers' loanee winger Sheyi Ojo
Rangers' loanee winger Sheyi Ojo
Rangers' loanee winger Sheyi Ojo

SHEYI OJO SAID Rangers set out to beat Feyenoord for Fernando Ricksen and dedicated his winning goal to the club’s former captain.

Liverpool loanee Ojo scored with a scorching effort after 23 minutes of Rangers’ Europa League Group G opener at Ibrox to calm his side’s nerves after James Tavernier missed a penalty.

Rangers withstood a spell of late Feyenoord pressure to emerge with a 1-0 victory that Ojo said was fuelled by self-belief and a determination to honour the memory of Ricksen, who was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in 2013 and died on Wednesday.

“It was a nice goal but the most important thing was to get the win today and we’ve done that,” Ojo told BT Sport.

“We believe in ourselves and know what we’re capable of. It’s about putting on a good performance for our home fans.

“All the players were saying before the game we have to do it for him [Ricksen]. Not only him but what he represents – the fighting spirit he showed in his last few years.

“My goal celebration was dedicated to him.”

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard reflected on three points he felt his players deserved despite Allan McGregor having to make two saves late in the game to preserve their lead.

The home side had 20 shots on goal compared to Feyenoord’s 16, and Gerrard said his side’s creativity – along with the atmosphere inside Ibrox – proved key on an emotional night for the club.

“Over 90 minutes, if you look at the chances, we deserved to win,” said Gerrard. ”Sometimes you have to perform out of possession and defensively we were very well organised.

“The atmosphere was fantastic, very fitting, and we’re just pleased we put in a performance his [Ricksen's] young family can be very proud of.

“I’m sure Fernando was looking down. The players gave a lot of commitment and effort – exactly how he used to play. Everyone connected to the club has been down and we wanted to lift that.”

Looking ahead to his side’s next Europa League fixture, away at Young Boys on October 3, Gerrard added: “It’s an important win but there’s a long way to go. We expect a tougher challenge.

“The group is going to be a long, hard challenge.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie