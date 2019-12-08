This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Shortlist for 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year unveiled - who should win?

The list has been whittled down from 26 to 10 ahead of the big night.

By Emma Duffy Sunday 8 Dec 2019, 5:50 PM
20 minutes ago 1,211 Views 10 Comments
https://the42.ie/4923388
Shane Lowry, Katie Taylor and Stephen Cluxton are all still in the running.
Image: Inpho.
Shane Lowry, Katie Taylor and Stephen Cluxton are all still in the running.
Shane Lowry, Katie Taylor and Stephen Cluxton are all still in the running.
Image: Inpho.

THE 10-PERSON SHORTLIST for the 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award has been revealed. 

26 nominees were confirmed on a longlist late last month, but that was significantly trimmed back on RTÉ Radio 1s Sunday Sport today.

Two-weight world champion Katie Taylor, Open winner Shane Lowry and all-conquering Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton — three many tipped for the accolade when the longlist was unveiled — all made the cut, which was revealed by Darragh Maloney this afternoon.

Moloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 on Saturday, 14 December [live on RTÉ One at 9.30pm], where Johnny Sexton’s successor as Sportsperson of the Year will be crowned.

The Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year will also be honoured on the night, along with a new inductee to the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

The shortlist (in alphabetical order) is as follows. Who do you think should win?


Poll Results:

Shane Lowry (200)
Katie Taylor (107)
Stephen Cluxton (28)
Seamus Callanan (22)
Ciara Mageean (7)
Sanita Puspure (5)
Rhys McCleneghan (4)
Niamh Kilkenny (3)
Jason Smyth (3)
Denise O'Sullivan (2)










RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 judging panel

  • Sean Blackwell – RTÉ Sport Awards Programme Editor
  • Kieran Cunningham – Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Star
  • Declan McBennett – RTÉ Sport, Group Head of Sport
  • Ryan McCann – RTÉ Sport Awards Executive Producer
  • Shane McGrath – Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Mail & Irish Mail on Sunday
  • Donagh McGrath – RTÉ Sport, Deputy Head Radio Sports & News
  • Mary O’Connor – CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport
  • Clíona O’Leary – RTÉ Sport, Deputy Head, TV Sport
  • Sarah O’Shea – Secretary General at Olympic Counsel of Ireland & Director at SOS Sports Consulting
  • Mikey Stafford – Editor, RTÉ Sport Output on Digital Platforms
  • Denis Walsh – Sports Writer, The Sunday Times
  • Andy Watters – Sports Reporter, Irish News.

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

