Shortlist for 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year unveiled - who should win?

THE 10-PERSON SHORTLIST for the 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award has been revealed.
26 nominees were confirmed on a longlist late last month, but that was significantly trimmed back on RTÉ Radio 1s Sunday Sport today.
Two-weight world champion Katie Taylor, Open winner Shane Lowry and all-conquering Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton — three many tipped for the accolade when the longlist was unveiled — all made the cut, which was revealed by Darragh Maloney this afternoon.
Moloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 on Saturday, 14 December [live on RTÉ One at 9.30pm], where Johnny Sexton’s successor as Sportsperson of the Year will be crowned.
The Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year will also be honoured on the night, along with a new inductee to the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.
The shortlist (in alphabetical order) is as follows. Who do you think should win?
RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 judging panel
- Sean Blackwell – RTÉ Sport Awards Programme Editor
- Kieran Cunningham – Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Star
- Declan McBennett – RTÉ Sport, Group Head of Sport
- Ryan McCann – RTÉ Sport Awards Executive Producer
- Shane McGrath – Chief Sports Writer, Irish Daily Mail & Irish Mail on Sunday
- Donagh McGrath – RTÉ Sport, Deputy Head Radio Sports & News
- Mary O’Connor – CEO of the Federation of Irish Sport
- Clíona O’Leary – RTÉ Sport, Deputy Head, TV Sport
- Sarah O’Shea – Secretary General at Olympic Counsel of Ireland & Director at SOS Sports Consulting
- Mikey Stafford – Editor, RTÉ Sport Output on Digital Platforms
- Denis Walsh – Sports Writer, The Sunday Times
- Andy Watters – Sports Reporter, Irish News.
