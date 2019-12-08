Shortlist for 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year unveiled - who should win?

Shane Lowry, Katie Taylor and Stephen Cluxton are all still in the running.

Shane Lowry, Katie Taylor and Stephen Cluxton are all still in the running.

THE 10-PERSON SHORTLIST for the 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award has been revealed.

26 nominees were confirmed on a longlist late last month, but that was significantly trimmed back on RTÉ Radio 1s Sunday Sport today.

Two-weight world champion Katie Taylor, Open winner Shane Lowry and all-conquering Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton — three many tipped for the accolade when the longlist was unveiled — all made the cut, which was revealed by Darragh Maloney this afternoon.

Moloney and Joanne Cantwell will present the RTÉ Sport Awards 2019 on Saturday, 14 December [live on RTÉ One at 9.30pm], where Johnny Sexton’s successor as Sportsperson of the Year will be crowned.

The Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year will also be honoured on the night, along with a new inductee to the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

The shortlist (in alphabetical order) is as follows. Who do you think should win?

