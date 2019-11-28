Cluxton, Lowry and Taylor among longlist for 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year

THE CREAM OF the crop in Irish sport over the past 12 months have been announced with the longlist for the 2019 RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year award.

While there is no place for any of Joe Schmidt’s under performing stars from the recent Rugby World Cup, and Jack Byrne is the sole senior men’s Republic of Ireland international, success stories from across the sporting landscape have been recognised among the 26 names.

That number will be whittled down on Sunday, 8 December, with Dublin goalkeeper Stephen Cluxton, Open winner Shane Lowry and two-weight world champion Katie Taylor among the favourites to take the honour when the winner is announced live on RTÉ One on Saturday 14 December at 9.30pm.

Along with the Sportsperson of the Year award the show will also see the Young Sportsperson of the Year, Team of the Year and Manager of the Year honoured as well as a new inductee to the RTÉ Sport Hall of Fame.

The RTÉ Sportsperson of the Year longlist in alphabetical order: