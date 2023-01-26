Quarter-final draw for Sigerson Cup pits UCD against TU Dublin

UCD TAKE ON TUD in an all-Dublin quarter-final of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, while UCC face off against St Mary’s.

Reigning champions NUI Galway will play UL.

UCD top the Sigerson roll of honour with 34 wins, while NUIG and UCC follow, each having won 23 titles.

Advertisement

The last-eight ties will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next.

Tuesday, 31 January

NUI Galway v UL, 7pm

DCU v MTU Cork, 7pm

Exclusive Six

Nations Analysis Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring Become a Member

Wednesday, 1 February

TU Dublin v UCD, 7pm

St Mary’s v UCC, 7pm, neutral venue

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.