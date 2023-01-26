Quarter-final draw for Sigerson Cup pits UCD against TU Dublin

UCD TAKE ON TUD in an all-Dublin quarter-final of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, while UCC face off against St Mary’s.
Reigning champions NUI Galway will play UL.
UCD top the Sigerson roll of honour with 34 wins, while NUIG and UCC follow, each having won 23 titles.
The last-eight ties will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next.
Tuesday, 31 January
NUI Galway v UL, 7pm
DCU v MTU Cork, 7pm
Nations Analysis
Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this springBecome a Member
Wednesday, 1 February
TU Dublin v UCD, 7pm
St Mary’s v UCC, 7pm, neutral venue
Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.
COMMENTS