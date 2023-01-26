Advertisement
Thursday 26 January 2023 Dublin: 5°C
Read Next
More Stories
Evan Treacy/INPHO Maurice Shanley of UCC with Queen's University’s Padraig Purcell in the third round of the competition.
# Last Eight
Quarter-final draw for Sigerson Cup pits UCD against TU Dublin
Last-eight matches to take place next week.
569
0
33 minutes ago

UCD TAKE ON TUD in an all-Dublin quarter-final of the Electric Ireland Sigerson Cup, while UCC face off against St Mary’s.

Reigning champions NUI Galway will play UL.

UCD top the Sigerson roll of honour with 34 wins, while NUIG and UCC follow, each having won 23 titles.

The last-eight ties will take place on Tuesday and Wednesday next.  

Tuesday, 31 January

NUI Galway v UL, 7pm  

DCU v MTU Cork, 7pm  

Exclusive Six
Nations Analysis

Get Murray Kinsella’s exclusive analysis of Ireland’s Six Nations campaign this spring

Become a Member

Wednesday, 1 February

TU Dublin v UCD, 7pm  

St Mary’s v UCC, 7pm, neutral venue 

Get instant updates on the Allianz Football and Hurling Leagues on The42 app. Brought to you by Allianz Insurance, proud sponsors of the Allianz Leagues for over 30 years.

Author
The42 Team
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     