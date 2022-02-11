Sigerson Cup final to be shown live on TG4

THIS YEAR’S SIGERSON Cup final will be broadcast live by TG4.
NUI Galway needed extra-time to book their place in the final with a 0-18 to 0-15 win over MTU Kerry last night.
In the other semi-final, Kerry star David Clifford scored two late points to ensure UL reached the competition’s decider for the first time in 25 years — seeing off 2020 champions DCU.
The sides meet at IT Carlow next Wednesday, 16 February, for a 7.30pm throw-in.
And the game will be available to watch live on TG4.
