Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 8°C Friday 11 February 2022
Advertisement

Sigerson Cup final to be shown live on TG4

NUI Galway take on UL next Wednesday evening.

By The42 Team Friday 11 Feb 2022, 3:53 PM
51 minutes ago 1,599 Views 2 Comments
https://the42.ie/5680858

david-clifford-celebrates-after-the-game-with-maurice-shanley UL's David Clifford celebrates with team-mates after their semi-final win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THIS YEAR’S SIGERSON Cup final will be broadcast live by TG4. 

NUI Galway needed extra-time to book their place in the final with a 0-18 to 0-15 win over MTU Kerry last night. 

In the other semi-final, Kerry star David Clifford scored two late points to ensure UL reached the competition’s decider for the first time in 25 years — seeing off 2020 champions DCU. 

The sides meet at IT Carlow next Wednesday, 16 February, for a 7.30pm throw-in. 

And the game will be available to watch live on TG4.

SEE SPORT
DIFFERENTLY

Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership.

Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie