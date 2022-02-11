Sigerson Cup final to be shown live on TG4

UL's David Clifford celebrates with team-mates after their semi-final win. Source: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

THIS YEAR’S SIGERSON Cup final will be broadcast live by TG4.

Advertisement

NUI Galway needed extra-time to book their place in the final with a 0-18 to 0-15 win over MTU Kerry last night.

In the other semi-final, Kerry star David Clifford scored two late points to ensure UL reached the competition’s decider for the first time in 25 years — seeing off 2020 champions DCU.

The sides meet at IT Carlow next Wednesday, 16 February, for a 7.30pm throw-in.

And the game will be available to watch live on TG4.

SEE SPORT

DIFFERENTLY Get closer to the stories that matter with exclusive analysis, insight and debate in The42 Membership. Become a Member

Great News🎉



The Sigerson Cup final between @GAANUIG and @ul_gaa will be shown live on TG4.



🕙The game will take place next Wednesday at 19:30 in @itcarlow



Come on lads. Show the country exactly what ye are made of💪@ConnachtGAA @HigherEdGAA pic.twitter.com/EF3LTEtMHT — NUI Galway Sport (@nuigalwaysport) February 11, 2022

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!