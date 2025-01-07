Three Sigerson Cup games postponed due to weather conditions

DUE TO WEATHER conditions, three of today’s games in the opening round of the 2025 Sigerson Cup have been postponed.
The fixtures scheduled for the Mardyke in Cork between UCC and UCD, for Athlone between TUS Midlands and Maynooth University, and for Grangegorman in Dublin between TU Dublin and the University of Galway, have all been called off.
The only game to survive this evening is the meeting of ATU Sligo and Ulster University at 7pm in Sligo, which will now be live-streamed on the HEC YouTube channel.
Two matches will proceed tomorrow as St Mary’s Belfast face Queen’s University in Davitts GAA in Belfast at 2pm, while ATU Galway will play University of Limerick in Liam Mellowes GAA in Galway at 7pm.
Two games have been moved to this Friday 10 January with DCU facing MTU Kerry at DCU Sportsground at 5pm, while ATU Donegal and MTU Cork will play each other with the time and venue to be confirmed for that fixture.
