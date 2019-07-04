This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ireland U21 winger leaves Norwich City for Scottish Premiership loan spell

Greystones native Simon Power will spend the 2019-20 season with newly-promoted Ross County.

By Paul Dollery Thursday 4 Jul 2019, 5:08 PM
1 hour ago 1,626 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4710661
Simon Power playing for the Ireland U21s in last month's Toulon Tournament semi-final against Brazil.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO
Simon Power playing for the Ireland U21s in last month's Toulon Tournament semi-final against Brazil.
Image: TGSPHOTO/Paul Dennis/INPHO

ROSS COUNTY HAVE announced the loan signing of Republic of Ireland U21 winger Simon Power from Norwich City.

The speedy 21-year-old will spend the 2019-20 season with the Staggies, who are back in the Scottish top flight after finishing at the summit of the Championship last season.

Power, who previously played in the League of Ireland for Cabinteely and UCD, was signed by Norwich in January 2018. The Greystones native is contracted to the English Premier League club until the summer of 2021.

“We are delighted to get Simon in,” Ross County co-manager Stuart Kettlewell told the club’s official website. “He is a young player that we see as having great potential and can play a great part in what we are trying to achieve at the club.

“Coming from Norwich City, he will have an excellent pedigree and is a player I am sure the fans will take to instantly. We also want to take the opportunity to thank Norwich City for allowing Simon to come here. It’s really encouraging that clubs such as Norwich see value in sending young players up to us.

“With the importance of this season for us all, to be able to get good players like Simon in the door just helps us add a bit more strength to what we feel is becoming a really strong squad here at Ross County.”

Power was a member of the Republic of Ireland U21 squad that reached the semi-finals of the Toulon Tournament last month, before suffering a defeat to Brazil.

While he has yet to make a first-team breakthrough at Norwich, he did impress while on loan at Dutch second-tier club FC Dordrecht during the second half of last season.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

