St Pat's strengthen for 2025 challenge by signing former Ireland U21 international

FORMER IRELAND U21 international Simon Power has joined St Patrick’s Athletic from Sligo Rovers.

Power, who won his U21 caps under Pats boss Stephen Kenny, has agreed a two-year deal at Richmond Park.

The 26-year-old winger won League of Ireland titles with Shamrock Rovers in 2022 and 2023 prior to his move west to Sligo.

“Simon has always had electric pace,” Kenny said on Monday as he unveiled the Saints’ first new signing of the off-season.

“His recorded level of speed is on a par with Chiedozie Ogbene, but much more than that, he is a very skilful footballer, an exciting dribbler, and has added different facets to his game, playing off the right or the left wing.”

Power revealed that there was also interest from other clubs, but the opportunity to team up with Kenny once again was “a major pull”.

“Working under him at the Ireland U21s was some of the best times of my career, and I think it’s a really exciting time to be at St Pat’s off the back of their form at the end of last season.

“We’ve got European football to look forward to next season as well, and ultimately I want to come here and win.”