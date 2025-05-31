Advertisement
More Stories
Simon Yates of Team Visma during the stage 20 of the Giro d'Italia. Alamy Stock Photo
FreeLeader

Simon Yates on verge of Giro triumph after epic stage 20 effort

The English star has stolen the overall lead from Isaac Del Toro.
4.50pm, 31 May 2025

SIMON YATES is set to win the Giro d’Italia after stealing the overall lead from Isaac Del Toro in Saturday’s crucial 20th stage, won by Australia’s Chris Harper, and claiming the pink jersey for the finale in Rome.

Briton Yates will claim a career-defining triumph on Sunday, barring disaster, after overhauling Del Toro with a brave solo attack on the key Colle delle Finistre climb and finishing the stage third behind Harper and Alessandro Verre.

The Visma-Lease a Bike rider now only has to cross the line intact in Rome to win his second Grand Tour, with the final stage largely a procession around the Italian capital and Vatican City.

Yates is almost four minutes clear of Del Toro heading into the finale after redemption on the Finistre, the highest climb of this year’s Giro and a long 18.5km slog up to 2,178 metres above sea level.

He lost the pink jersey the last time the Finistre featured in the Giro, in the 19th stage of the 2018 edition, when he finished over an hour behind eventual victor Chris Froome in the overall standings.

Yates trailed both Del Toro and Richard Carapaz at the start of the stage after losing 22 seconds on Friday, but he delivered himself victory after pulling away on the key climb.

UAE rider Del Toro spent most of the climb just staying on Carapaz’s wheel and ended up unable to bridge the gap to Yates, handing over the pink jersey he had held since the ninth stage.

Meanwhile, Darren Rafferty was 105th and fellow Irish rider Sam Bennett finished 143rd. The pair are 87th and 146th overall, while Bennett is 50th in the points classification.

The final stage will honour the late Pope Francis with an unprecedented ride through the Vatican, and new Pope Leo XIV will greet the cyclists as they pass through.

You can view the standings in full here.

– © AFP 2025

Author
View comments
Send Tip or Correction
Close
Comments
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     
    JournalTv
    News in 60 seconds
    The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie