Mayo's 42-year-old runner Sinead Diver finishes seventh at London Marathon and qualifies for Olympics

Sinead Diver pictured last July after winning the Women's 10km race during Love Your Sister Run in Sydney.

IRISH-BORN RUNNER SINEAD Diver recorded an impressive seventh-place at Sunday’s London Marathon, ensuring her 2020 Olympic qualification with a personal best of 2:24:11.

The 42-year-old, who was born in Mayo but has lived in Australia for the last 17 years, shaved 67 seconds off her previous best of 2:25:19 achieved last October.

Sunday’s performance in the English capital, where Diver initially led at the halfway stage, makes the Belmullet native the third-fastest Australian marathon runner in history.

Caught up with one very proud lady from Mayo/Melbourne - class stuff from @diversinead to secure Olympic qualification with a huge PB of 2:24:11. pic.twitter.com/FS3YK33sLe — Cathal Dennehy (@Cathal_Dennehy) April 28, 2019

Diver only took up racing at the age of 31 following the birth of her first child. In February she set a new world record in Japan for half marathons run by women over the age of 40 with a time of 1:08:55 in Tokyo.

While last December she also claimed the Australian title at the annual Zatopek 10,000m race, having also won the 2018 Melbourne Marathon. She will now go on to represent Australia at next summer’s Olympic Games.

Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei won the women’s London Marathon in an unofficial time of 2:18:19.

Victory saw the 25-year-old set a new personal best as she added the London title to her win in the Chicago Marathon last year.

