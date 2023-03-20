Best moment? Ireland's star? World Cup hopes? Our writers review 2023 Six Nations

What was the best moment in this year’s Six Nations?

Murray Kinsella: This is a long moment, but the first half of Ireland’s clash with France was off the charts. The whole game was phenomenal but that opening half was relentlessly entertaining and of the highest quality we have seen in Test rugby for years. I might go watch it again now.

Ciarán Kennedy: The closing minutes as Ireland secured the Grand Slam in Dublin. It was a more nervy evening than most would have anticipated, but that only made it all the sweeter when Ireland finally pulled clear of England. The atmosphere at the Aviva Stadium can be lacking at times but Saturday was a reminder of just how special the place can be. Hearing the Fields ring around as the clock wound down was just magic. Interviewing the players pitchside straight after the trophy lift was quite the experience too, sights and sounds that will live long in the memory.

Gavan Casey: It was pretty special to witness in person the final three or four minutes of Ireland-England when the game was put to bed and the crowd began to sing ‘The Fields of Athenry’ continuously. Sometimes, while covering a game, you can be buried in your laptop but a first Grand Slam at home felt like a moment to savour, and those final minutes will stay with me.

Who was Ireland’s star player?

Murray: James Ryan was my player of the championship. He played every minute of the Grand Slam campaign in the second row and barely let up in terms of his work-rate. Tight five players like Ryan are undervalued when it comes to awards but their contributions are arguably more important than those who get all the headlines. At 26, Ryan is playing the best rugby of his career and is more comfortable than ever as a leader. Crucially, his skillset has continued to expand and there’s room for more improvement.

Ciarán: Very tough to single out just one. Caelan Doris was leading the way before injury against Scotland knocked him off his stride, Johnny Sexton was typically brilliant and Hugo Keenan is becoming increasingly influential, but I’ve been really impressed with James Ryan, who played every single minute across Ireland’s five games. Doesn’t get many headlines but the lock’s consistent excellence was so important to Ireland’s Grand Slam success – his leadership the week of the France game clearly made a big impression on the squad. Back to his very best.

Gavan: There might be more obvious candidates but I’m going to give a shout for James Ryan, here, who I thought had an exceptional tournament and has conspicuously become a real leader in that squad.

Which non-Irish player impressed you most?

Murray: The answer is obviously Antoine Dupont, but I’ll go for France lock Thibaud Flament. His back story is well known by now, yet it’s still remarkable how he has risen to the level he’s playing. He looks a bit lightweight physically but punches hard in contact and has excellent skills. His brilliant performances meant France coped very well without Cameron Woki.

Laszlo Geczo / INPHO Thibaud Flament. Laszlo Geczo / INPHO / INPHO

Ciarán: Scotland centre Huw Jones had some really strong performances and Antoine Dupont produced absolute magic again, but I’m going to go for Damien Penaud. The spotlight tends to shine on other members of the French squad but the Clermont winger is such a lethal finisher and can attack from anywhere. He had a brilliant tournament.

Gavan: Boring answer but Antoine Dupont. Probably already the greatest player we’ve ever seen play the game.

Best try?

Murray: I’m a divil for the set-piece scores so I’ll go for the Hugo Keenan try against France. It wasn’t original but it was beautifully executed and stunned the French. With all the moving parts in perfect working order, it was the kind of try that gives coaches and players deep satisfaction and a huge sense of belief that things are going to go their way on the day. It was also fitting that Finlay Bealham played such a key role, highlighting the impact that Ireland’s squad had on this championship at times when previously indispensable players were missing.

Billy Stickland / INPHO Hugo Keenan celebrates scoring a try for Ireland against France. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Ciarán: Duhan van der Merwe’s solo effort against England on the opening weekend is obviously up there, but I thought Penaud’s try against Ireland was sensational.

Gavan: Damian Penaud against Ireland. From absolute chaos to picture-perfect precision in seconds.

Biggest disappointment?

Murray: Italy not winning a game. Their overall campaign has been encouraging. Indeed, Italy’s improvement has been the best thing to happen to the Six Nations since bonus points were brought in back in 2017. They were in the fight in every one of their games this year, maybe barring the England one when they let Steve Borthwick’s side build an unassailable lead before a second-half revival. Italy are a good team but it was disappointing that they couldn’t get over the line in one of their tight battles, while their performance against Wales was remarkably wasteful.

Ciarán: Given everything that’s going on with Welsh rugby at the moment, I’m giving Wales a bit of a pass. England, on the other hand, were just a mess. It was always going to be difficult for Steve Borthwick to get them firing but it was hard to see any real clarity in their gameplan and their lack of ambition at times was just startling. The performance against France was a shocker and while their fight and work rate against Ireland earned them some praise, that should be a minimum requirement.

Billy Stickland / INPHO England coach Steve Borthwick. Billy Stickland / INPHO / INPHO

Gavan: Italy. I think they would have beaten Wales if they had Ange Capuozzo at their disposal but to not get a win at all after such a promising 2022 was a big letdown.

Grand Slam winners, the top-ranked team in the world, are Ireland now the World Cup favourite?

Murray: No. France have home advantage so they’re my favourites. But Ireland go in with more realistic ambitions of winning it than ever before.

Ciarán: Ireland certainly have the quality to go all the way, but so much needs to go right for that to happen – Andy Farrell’s team wouldn’t have a single weekend off between their final pool game against Scotland on 7 October and the final on 28 October. I’ve never been more open to the idea that Ireland could win a World Cup, but I’m still leaning toward France delivering on home soil.

Gavan: I would still lean towards France but Ireland belong in the conversation, for damn sure.

Dan Sheridan / INPHO Ireland players celebrate Saturday's win. Dan Sheridan / INPHO / INPHO