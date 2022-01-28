Upcoming Six Nations will involve trial of new 'brake foot' scrum law

THE SIX NATIONS and World Rugby have confirmed that the upcoming 2022 championships will see the introduction of a scrum law trial.

The trial aims to make scrums more stable and safer. It means that both hookers will be required to ensure that one foot – the ‘brake foot’ – is extended towards the opposition during the ‘crouch’ and ‘bind’ phases of the engagement process at the scrum.

A free-kick will be awarded against the offending team if the ‘brake foot’ is not used.

The law trial will also apply to the U20 Six Nations and Women’s Six Nations this year.

The Six Nations and World Rugby say they are attempting to learn if this “minor adjustment can have a positive impact on the number of scrum collapses and resets and potentially welfare outcomes, by aiding hooker stability.”

The trial law has been developed through work with international players via the International Rugby Players association, as well as leading scrum coaches and match officials.

The practice of ‘axial loading’ has been a major player welfare concern in recent years, with World Rugby attempting to outlaw it in 2019.

‘Axial loading’ involves front row players, primarily hookers, leaning their heads onto opponents’ shoulders in between the referee’s ‘bind’ and ‘set’ calls at the scrum.

With the weight of their own pack leaning through with the hooker, the objective in most cases is to win early momentum before the ‘set’ call, unsettling the opposition pack and preparing the loading team to attack the scrum.

However, the pressure that comes onto the cervical spines of front row players during ‘axial loading’ is seen as very dangerous.

World Rugby and the Six Nations hope the new trial involving the requirement for a ‘brake foot’ from all hookers will remedy the issue, ensuring that axial loading is not possible.

“We want rugby to be the best it can be for those playing and watching the game and this trial will enable us to understand whether we can positively impact both game and welfare outcomes during the three Six Nations championships,” said World Rugby CEO Alan Gilpin.

“This builds on voluntary adoption by teams and greater vigilance by match officials in recent elite competitions and we would like to thank Six Nations Rugby and all the participating teams for embracing the trial and we look forward to seeing the results.”