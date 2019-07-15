This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 15 July, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Best offers input as World Rugby outlaws dangerous 'axial loading' in scrums

The governing body has announced an amendment to its law book.

By Murray Kinsella Monday 15 Jul 2019, 2:54 PM
50 minutes ago 2,140 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4725329

WORLD RUGBY HAS confirmed an amendment to its law book that aims to end the dangerous practice of ‘axial loading’ at scrums.

The change to the scrummaging laws is effective immediately as World Rugby stressed “its commitment to evidence-based injury-reduction”.

unnamed An example of what has been outlawed. Source: World Rugby

The scrum amendment comes after a research process that involved the input of leading international hookers including Ireland captain Rory Best, England’s Jamie George and Welshman Ken Owens.

‘Axial loading’ essentially involves front row players – primarily hookers – leaning their heads onto opponents’ shoulders in between the referee’s ‘bind’ and ‘set’ calls at the scrum.

With the weight of their own pack leaning with the hooker or prop, the intent in most cases is to gain an advantage before the ‘set’ call, disrupting the opposition and ideally preparing the loading team for the scrum.

However, the pressure on the cervical spines of the front row players who are ‘axial loading’ is severe and has been found to have a negative impact on the welfare of those players.

World Rugby says that research carried out by New Zealand Rugby, the Rugby Football Union, Premiership Rugby, and the Rugby Players’ Association “identified increased level[s] of axial or rotation loading on front-rows’ cervical spines during the current scrum engagement sequence.”

As such, World Rugby’s Law Review Group proposed a law amendment, which has now been approved by the global governing body’s Executive Committee.

Law 19.10 (b) reads: “The front-rows crouch with their heads to the left of their immediate opponents’, so that no player’s head is touching the neck or shoulders of an opponent.”

Any infringement of this law will be punished with a free-kick, with repeated offending resulting in a penalty.

Some of the world’s leading referees have already undertaken a session in the new law, having been in Tokyo last week for pre-World Cup meetings and training sessions. 

Meanwhile, World Rugby’s Executive Committee also approved amendments to the High Tackle Sanction framework following feedback from the recent World Rugby U20 Championship in Argentina.

The framework has been simplified by removing reference to ‘direct or indirect’ contact.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Murray Kinsella
@Murray_Kinsella
murray@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie