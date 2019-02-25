This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 11 °C Monday 25 February, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

It's AWJ's world, we just live in it: The42's Six Nations Team of the Week

The second row was an irresistible force in leading Wales to a seismic win over England.

By The42 Team Monday 25 Feb 2019, 11:19 AM
7 minutes ago 302 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4509760

FOR BETTER OR worse, the Championship is really starting to take shape now with Warren Gatland on the charge for another Grand Slam and England and Ireland nestled in behind hoping for better in the penultimate round in two weeks.

Here’s who stood out for us after a pulsating Saturday and a slog of a Sunday.

15. Liam Williams (Wales)

The first experienced fullback England faced in the Championship and, man, did he make a difference. Negated the visitors’ vaunted kicking threat with good positioning and terrific athleticism to win his aerial duels.

14. Keith Earls (Ireland)

Played the majority of yesterday’s win over Italy as a centre, but was a shining light in an Irish attack that otherwise continues to sputter along.

Keith Earls makes a break Earls on a rare break for Ireland in Rome. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

13. Mathieu Bastareaud  (France)

Lit up the Stade de France with his superbly delicate chip and regather in the lead-up to Yoann Huget’s try. A return to form for the most physical centre around.

12. Hadleigh Parkes (Wales)

Tough to pick between Parkes and Jonathan Davies after a ferocious defensive effort in Wales’ midfield, but the 12 shades it thanks to hitting double figures in tackles and his big yardage in the carry.

11. Thomas Ramos (France)

Moved out of fullback because of Williams’ excellence, but delivered a sparkling display of his own to ignite those flashes of French flair with incisive counter-attacks. And when Scotland reached is kicks he hammered into follow-up tackles.

10. Romain NTamack (France)

His first start at 10 for Les Bleus and he looked perfectly comfortable whether he was asked to conduct with pipe and slippers or ignite the attack with his running threat.

Romain Ntamack Ntamack shapes to pass against Scotland. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

9. Tito Tebaldi (Italy)

Every good underdog team needs a scrum-half who looks ready to scrap for every ball. Tebaldi mas wonderfully abrasive on his return from injury, forcing errors from Ireland and sparking Azzurri attacks.

1. Rob Evans (Wales)

Led from the front in a terrific collective performance from the Welsh pack, scrummaged well and got through a serious amount of thankless work around the park.

2. Guilhem Guirado (France)

Unleashed some shuddering hits to keep France on top when they might have felt the frustration of TMO calls. Solid at set-piece and one of an array of quality carrying options that lays a foundation for France’s backs.

Guilhem Guirado Guirado presents the ball from a ruck. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

3, Demba Bamba (France)

Speaking of carrying options, the 20-year-old tighthead trucked it up 14 times for France and Scotland found him immovable at scrum and ruck.

4. Courtney Lawes  (England)

Won’t play any further part in the tournament, but made his presence felt as England took the early upper hand in Cardiff with powerful tackles and solid work through the maul to force the opening try.

5.  Alun Wyn Jones (Wales)

The memes are flying and many in Wales are pondering whether they’re watching their best ever, because the relentless second row was absolutely sensational during the Titanic tussle with England.

Wales v England - Guinness Six Nations - Principality Stadium AWJ and Josh Navidi celebrate in front of the Cardiff crowd. Source: Paul Harding

Smashing rucks, slamming into tackles, leading the line-out and keeping a cool head when 70,000 roared for the lock to spin the ball wide. Instead he tucked the ball in hand, hit up and laid the foundation for Cory Hill’s breakthrough on the other side.

6. Peter O’Mahony (Ireland)

Played a captain’s role in leading Ireland out of a mire. Continually influenced the breakdown and forced turnovers and was a valuable target when Ireland went for safe line-out ball.

Peter O'Mahony and Andrew Conway after the game O'Mahony with Andrew Conway post-match. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

7. Tom Curry (England)

Seemed to have England on course for a Grand Slam with clinical breakdown interventions, a smart heads-up play to sneak a try and a whopping 25 tackles. But once Wales got a second-half upper hand, they were impossible to stop.

8. Josh Navidi (Wales)

Bumping Navidi out of blindside to accommodate him after a doggedly determined shift to help Warren Gatland’s men out-muscle England and take over as tournament leaders.

Subscribe to our new podcast, The42 Rugby Weekly, here:

Subscribe

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    SIX NATIONS
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    'We live in a sensationalist world' - Conor O'Shea says Italy are climbing
    Beirne hoping Schmidt gets to watch back his man-of-the-match display against Ospreys
    'It certainly isn't from a lack of trying': O'Mahony hoping Ireland unlock form for French Test
    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    ITALY
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Ireland leave Rome 'relieved' but underperformance causes concern
    Sexton 'angry' and Murray 'frustrated' after stuttering Ireland display
    It's Sunday so here are 10 of our favourite pictures from the sporting week
    FOOTBALL
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    Sancho stars as Dortmund stretch Bundesliga lead with win over Leverkusen
    'I'm very concentrated on the game': Rodgers committed to Celtic amid Leicester links
    Lacazette and Mkhitaryan send Gunners fourth with win over Saints
    IRELAND
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    'I'm delighted I can dedicate this cap to him' - Carty spurred on by cousin
    How did you rate Ireland in their stodgy win over Italy?
    Ireland survive first-half scare in Rome to notch bonus-point win over Italy

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie