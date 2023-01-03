Springboks captain Siya Kolisi to join Racing 92 after World Cup

SOUTH AFRICA CAPTAIN Siya Kolisi will join French side Racing 92 after the 2023 World Cup.

The 31-year-old currently plays for South Africa’s Sharks, based in Durban, but has secured an early release from his contract.

Kolisi, who captained the Springboks to World Cup success in 2019, has signed a three-year deal with Racing.

Kolisi outlined why he has decided to make the move with a post on social media.

“The move to Racing 92 will allow me to spend more time with my family, which is something that I have longed for, and this prospect certainly played a significant part in my decision-making,” Kolisi said.

My statement on joining @racing92 after the 2023 Rugby World Cup. pic.twitter.com/bxR8YOkA54 — Siya Kolisi (@SiyaKolisi) January 3, 2023

“Not many athletes get the chance to write the chapters of their respective stories, and I view this new challenge in France as an opportunity to do this.”

“The signing of Siya Kolisi confirms Racing 92′s intentions,” said Racing president Jacky Lorenzetti.

“His profound culture of winning and his natural leadership render him a significant player and a profoundly good man.”

