Three sisters feature as three in-a-row Slaughtneil to the fore in club camogie awards

Aoife Ní Chaiside is joined on the team by her sisters Bróna and Eilís.

THREE IN-A-ROW CHAMPIONS Slaughtneil lead the way in this year’s AIB All-Ireland club camogie Team of the Year with seven players honoured.

Offaly native and Slaughtneil star Tina Hannon, named Player of the Match in the 2018 and 2019 deciders, was named Ulster Player of the Year.

She is joined in the team of the year by the Ní Chaiside sisters, Bróna, Eilís and Aoife, goalkeeper Jolene Bradley, midfielder Shannon Graham and fellow half-forward Louise Dougan.

Beaten finalists St Martin’s of Wexford have three players in the selection, including Leinster Player of the Year Chole Foxe.

Inniscarra’s Aileen Sheehan takes the Munster honour, while Ardrahan defender Shauna Healy was recognised for her Connacht exploits.

The Cork and Munster kingpins also have three players on the Team of the Year, 18-time All-Ireland winner and Rebel legend Rena Buckley named in the half-back line.

Ardrahan complete the line-up with two of their own.

AIB will recognise the provincial players of the year at an awards ceremony in Croke Park later this week.

The voting was completed by a select panel made up of members from the Camogie Association, provincial camogie councils and AIB.

2018/19 Club Camogie Team of the Year

1. Jolene Bradley (Slaughtneil)

2. Shauna Healy (Ardrahan) — Connacht Player of the Year

3. Bróna Ní Chaiside (Slaughtneil)

4. Eilís Ní Chaiside (Slaughtneil)

5. Ciara O’Connor (St. Martin’s)

6. Aoife Ní Chaiside (Slaughtneil)

7. Rena Buckley (Inniscarra)

8. Aileen Sheehan (Inniscarra) — Connacht Player of the Year

9. Shannon Graham (Slaughtneil)

10. Louise Dougan (Slaughtneil)

11. Tina Hannon (Slaughtneil) — Ulster Player of the Year

12. Chloe Foxe (St. Martin’s) — Leinster Player of the Year

13. Linda Bolger (St. Martin’s)

14. Niamh McCarthy (Inniscarra)

15. Rebecca Hennelly (Ardrahan)

