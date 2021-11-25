Membership : Access or Sign Up
Dublin: 6°C Thursday 25 November 2021
Advertisement

Sheffield United sack manager Jokanovic after just six months and appoint replacement

The Blades, currently 16h in the Championship, have handed Paul Heckingbottom a four-and-a-half-year deal to succeed the Serbian.

By Press Association Thursday 25 Nov 2021, 2:03 PM
1 hour ago 1,740 Views 0 Comments
https://the42.ie/5611644
Slavisa Jokanovic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Slavisa Jokanovic.
Slavisa Jokanovic.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

SHEFFIELD UNITED HAVE announced the departure of manager Slavisa Jokanovic after just six months in the role.

The Blades, relegated from the Premier League last season, sit 16th in the Sky Bet Championship table and Jokanovic has been confirmed on Thursday.

Paul Heckingbottom has immediately been installed as Jokanovic’s replacement on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Heckingbottom previously managed Sheffield United on an interim basis following Chris Wilder’s departure. The club’s U23s coach has also been in charge of Barnsley, Leeds United and Hibernian.

Jokanovic, 53, became the Blades’ first overseas manager in May when installed as Wilder’s permanent replacement.

The Serbian won promotion to the top flight with his previous English clubs Watford and Fulham, but has won only six of his 19 league games since taking over at Bramall Lane.

The Blades won their first league game in five on Tuesday night, 1-0 at Reading, and are eight points adrift of the play-off places.

Their hopes of an immediate return to the Premier League have been dwindling by the week, with Jokanovic’s side losing eight Championship matches.

Jokanovic signed a three-year deal to succeed Wilder, who had departed the previous March with the Blades lying bottom of the Premier League.

Flash Sale
50% OFF

Use promo code: FLASH50 at checkout to access exclusive analysis, insight and debate for only €21.

Become a Member

The club’s bid to bounce straight back has been hindered by injuries and they were dealt another blow on Tuesday night at Reading when John Fleck collapsed off the ball.

The Scotland international was given oxygen and left the field on a stretcher before spending the night in the Royal Berkshire Hospital. He has returned home and is currently being monitored.

BTL 5

Buy The42's latest book, Behind The Lines

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie