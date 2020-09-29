Ryan De Vries the late hero as Sligo seal big win and heap more misery on Derry

Ryan De Vries scored the winner at the Showgrounds (file pic).

Ryan De Vries scored the winner at the Showgrounds (file pic).

Sligo Rovers 1

Derry City 0

AN 87TH-MINUTE WINNER ultimately decided a gruelling battle as Sligo Rovers enjoyed a huge win at the Showgrounds and heaped further misery on Derry City.

Ryan De Vries was the hosts’ hero, lifting the Bit O’Red to fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table — past Dundalk, and now one point adrift of Waterford FC — as the European football dream lives on.

And for the second match in succession, Derry fell foul to a late winner.

De Vries — capped once by New Zealand in 2015 — got his head on the end of a bobbling ball in the box after a cross from former Liverpool youngster Alex Cooper to secure a dramatic victory for Liam Buckley’s men. It came as their first win in four.

Declan Devine’s Derry, meanwhile, sit seventh in the table after tonight’s loss.

For the second match in succession , Derry City fell foul of a late winner as Ryan De Vries secured victory for @sligorovers tonight #rtesoccer #watchloi pic.twitter.com/DAAqMZAYjC — Soccer Republic (@SoccRepublic) September 29, 2020

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!