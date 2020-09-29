BE PART OF THE TEAM

Ryan De Vries the late hero as Sligo seal big win and heap more misery on Derry

Liam Buckley’s men took the all-important points on offer at the Showgrounds.

By The42 Team Tuesday 29 Sep 2020, 10:31 PM
Ryan De Vries scored the winner at the Showgrounds (file pic).
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Sligo Rovers 1

Derry City 0

AN 87TH-MINUTE WINNER ultimately decided a gruelling battle as Sligo Rovers enjoyed a huge win at the Showgrounds and heaped further misery on Derry City.

Ryan De Vries was the hosts’ hero, lifting the Bit O’Red to fourth in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division table — past Dundalk, and now one point adrift of Waterford FC — as the European football dream lives on.

And for the second match in succession, Derry fell foul to a late winner.

De Vries — capped once by New Zealand in 2015 — got his head on the end of a bobbling ball in the box after a cross from former Liverpool youngster Alex Cooper to secure a dramatic victory for Liam Buckley’s men. It came as their first win in four.

Declan Devine’s Derry, meanwhile, sit seventh in the table after tonight’s loss.

