Sligo Rovers boost survival hopes as Derry City's title hopes take a hit

Sligo Rovers 2

Derry City 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

DERRY CITY’S TITLE hopes took a massive dent as Tiarnan Lynch’s side were beaten 2-0 by Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Saturday night.

And, it further boosts Sligo’s survival hopes, with the Bit O’Red now eight points clear of Cork City. McClean made it 1-0 against his former team after 20 minutes, with Wilson Waweru’s second of the season making it 2-0 before half-time.

Unbeaten in their last five games, Derry City travelled to The Showgrounds looking to extend their winning run to five-in-a-row, meanwhile closing the gap on Shamrock Rovers at the top.

New signing Dipo Akinyemi was left out having just arrived in recent days, but Alex Bannon was named on the bench for the first time since arriving.

The Bit O’Red had two wins and one draw at home since the return from the mid-season break, as John Russell’s side looked to have turned a corner.

The home side could have closed the gap on Galway United to six points with a win at home. With conditions difficult due to the heat, it was a slow start to the tie.

Derry City had plenty of the ball, but weren’t doing enough to hurt the Bit O’Red, who struck first after 20 minutes. Jake Doyle-Hayes’ corner was headed in by Derry native McClean in just his second appearance for the Bit O’Red since returning.

The visitors thought they had levelled the score seconds later when Hayden Cann’s header from Michael Duffy’s corner was cleared off the line by Owen Elding.

Just before half-time, Sligo added a second. Ryan O’Kane’s cross from the left caught Brian Maher out, and the experienced goalkeeper let the ball bounce which allowed Waweru to volley in to double Sligo’s lead just before the break.

Derry looked better after the break thanks to the introduction of Adam O’Reilly, but were denied twice by Sam Sargeant whose excellent instinctive saves denied Michael Duffy as he tried to rescue something for Derry late on.

The hosts did have chances to extend their lead, with Francely Lomboto and Jad Hakiki coming close, but Sligo were good value for their win and are now six points behind Galway United.

Sligo Rovers: Sam Sargeant; Conor Reynolds (Daire Patton 90), Ollie Denham, Paddy McClean, Will Fitzgerald; James McManus, Jake Doyle-Hayes; Owen Elding, Jad Hakiki, Ryan O’Kane (Kyle McDonagh 76); Wilson Waweru (Francely Lomboto 61).

Derry City: Brian Maher; Hayden Cann, Mark Connolly, Sam Todd; Ronan Boyce (Sean Patton 84), Shane Ferguson (Danny Mullen 61); Sadou Diallo (Robbie Benson 72), Carl Winchester; Gavin Whyte (Adam O’Reilly HT), Michael Duffy; Liam Boyce (Alex Bannon 61).

Referee: Rob Hennessy.