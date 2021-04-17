17-year-old Leaving Cert student's first senior goal sees Sligo Rovers past Finn Harps

Sligo Rovers 1

Finn Harps 0

Jessica Farry reports from the Showgrounds

17-YEAR-OLD JOHNNY KENNY scored his first senior goal as Sligo Rovers overcame the previously unbeaten Finn Harps in a full-blooded encounter at The Showgrounds.

Kenny, who is preparing for his Leaving Certificate, capitalised on a rare blunder from Finn Harps’ Mark Anthony McGinley to give his side all three points, meaning Liam Buckley’s side are yet to lose a game this season.

Both sides came into this fixture unbeaten so far in the league, with an injury time winner against Waterford last week keeping Harps at the top end of the table.

That victory would have given Ollie Horgan’s men a massive confidence boost coming into such a big game, but the hosts too are a side who look like they are enjoying their football.

One of their most impressive players so far this season, Jordan Gibson, was lively from the off, with his effort from way out after 11 minutes well off target.

The former St Patrick’s Athletic man felt he should have had a penalty after 21 minutes following a challenge from Dave Webster, but his protests and those of his team-mates were ignored.

Adam Foley, one of Harps’ star men this season received the ball from former Rovers man Will Seymore, before playing to Mark Russell whose curling shot from the right forced Ed McGinty off his line to make the save.

Finn Harps’s Kosovar Sadiki and Romeo Parkes of Sligo. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Romeo Parkes almost put his side ahead after finding himself one-on-one with Mark Anthony McGinley after running on to a long ball over the top, but the Harps netminder just got a touch on it to push it over.

The Donegal men had contained the Bit O’Red well in the first-half and limited them to few chances, but the introduction of 17-year-old Kenny in place of De Vries caused them problems.

The Sligo native pressurised Shane McEleney into playing a short pass back to his ‘keeper, but McGinley must have also felt the pressure from Kenny who dispossessed the Harps netminder before slotting into the back of the net for his first senior goal for the club.

Harps were desperate to find an equaliser, but Barry McNamee’s powerful shot was blocked by John Mahon, before the hosts had a succession of shots at goal through Robbie McCourt, Walter Figueira and Kenny during a good spell of possession.

Be part

of the team Access exclusive podcasts, interviews and analysis with a monthly or annual membership. Become a Member

Harps fought hard to find an equaliser, but breaking down the Rovers rearguard was proving to be a difficult task, with McGinty just leaping in the air in time to catch a cross before substitute Sean Boyd got to it.

That win for the Bit O’Red moves them joint top of the table, but the Donegal men aren’t too far behind following their first defeat of the season.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Colm Horgan, Garry Buckley, John Mahon, Robbie McCourt, Jordan Gibson, Greg Bolger, Niall Morahan, Walter Figueira, Romeo Parkes (David Cawley, 78), Ryan De Vries (Johnny Kenny, 46)

Finn Harps: Mark Anthony McGinley, Ethan Boyle (Stephen Doherty, 70), Kosovar Sadiki, Shane McEleney, Dave Webster, Karl O’Sullivan (Stephen Folan, 83), Mark Coyle, Will Seymore (Sean Boyd, 83), Mark Russell (Ryan Shanley, 70), Barry McNamee, Adam Foley (Tunde Owolabi, 55)

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.