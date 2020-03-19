Sligo boss Liam Buckley supports club's decision to temporarily layoff all staff due to league shutdown

SLIGO ROVERS MANAGER Liam Buckley says that the clubs’ decision to layoff staff while the League of Ireland shutdown remains in place is the right thing to do.

The Bit O’Red boss says he and his players support the measures taken by the club’s committee as the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic take hold throughout the country.

Sligo, a club that places a huge emphasis on its volunteers and fundraising activities, announced earlier today following meetings with Buckley, his staff and players, that they would be temporarily laid off until the resumption of the Premier Division.

In 2018, Sligo were able to raise more than €320,000 through a series of events to help keep the club in the black.

With their ability to source such funds now almost completely diminished and gate receipts non-existent for the foreseeable future, the club informed staff of the decision to act swiftly.

“The players understand that. It is a community based club here, the people come to matches in great numbers. There is a great belief in the club but with no matches, no fundraising going on because there can be no collective gatherings, for a club like us we can’t sustain that going forward,” Buckley told The42.

It is the right decision. The players do appreciate that. They have been very well supported here and the way we are looking at it it’s like putting our contracts on hold.

“Please God we get through this as soon as possible and we can all be back playing and can take things from there. It is really unfortunate for everyone in the short term but our lads are aware that if the season is extended to cover the missed games then their contracts will be extended as well.

“But that uncertainty is the disaster,” Buckley added. “Nobody has a crystal ball and knows when we will be back. If it does start back in June, it can run into to December.

“Will they cut it down and have round robin finish. I’m not sure what they will do. From where we’re at, we want it resolved as quickly as possible but the virus is going to be the deciding factor there.

Ireland international James McClean. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

“If this extends for few months, I have no doubt that the powers that be, the FAI, PFAI, will all come to an understanding and will come to the right solution.”

As he prepares for an immediate future without football, Buckley was keen to praise the efforts of a host of former League of Ireland players, among them James McClean and Enda Stevens, who made a €25,000 donation to an emergency fund established to support players affected by the current crisis.

“In this time of need, it is a great gesture on their behalf. I want to thank them on behalf of our league and our players. It’s very kind and generous.

“They’re trying to help the cause. Our league is a great league and no doubt we will come through it. I just hope it can be sooner rather than later.”