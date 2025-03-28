Two goals in 12 minutes sends Shelbourne back to winning ways

Sligo Rovers 1

Shelbourne 2

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

TWO GOALS IN the opening 12 minutes was enough for champions Shelbourne to return to winning ways as Damien Duff’s side were 2-1 winners over Sligo Rovers at The Showgrounds on Friday night.

The hosts finished the game with 10 men after Cian Kavanagh was dismissed in a frantic end to the game.

Shelbourne had won just two of their opening six games, picking up three draws in their last four games.

John Russell’s side came into Friday’s tie desperate for a win, with just one win and one draw in their opening six games.

Damien Duff made five changes from the side that drew with Cork City in their last game, with striker Mipo Odubeko among the players back in the side.

Advertisement

And it was a dream start for the Dubliners, who capitalised on a defensive mistake from the home side as they went ahead with three minutes on the clock.

Oskar Van Hattum’s backpass was left too short for goalkeeper Conor Walsh, and John Martin was lurking closeby, in the perfect position to take advantage of the mistake to put the visitors ahead.

Walsh saved his own blushes again moments later, when the Republic of Ireland Under 21 international slipped as he just about got the clearance away with Odubeko putting the pressure on.

The hosts barely had time to settle after the first goal, when Shelbourne were celebrating again as Kerr McInroy added a second for the visitors on 12 minutes with Martin involved yet again.

McInroy played a nice one-two with Norris before tucking his shot past Walsh for Shelbourne’s second and his first for the club.

The Bit O’Red did eventually test Conor Kearns, with a powerful drive from Connor Malley hitting the post, before Owen Elding leapt to try and reach Will Fitzgerald’s inviting cross.

Those chances gave the home side a bit of a lift, with Sligo getting themselves back in the game just before half-time as Elding’s ball into the box was blasted in by Reece Hutchinson from close range.

Sligo were really putting the visitors under pressure in the second-half as they tried to find an equaliser, although Shels looked dangerous on the counter with former Sligo man Ellis Chapman using his pace to create chances for Shels.

Just as John Russell’s men were pushing for an equaliser, there was another setback when they were reduced to ten men as Cian Kavanagh was given a straight red as his follow through from a shot caught Mark Coyle in the Shels box.

The home side pushed for an equaliser late on, with goalkeeper Conor Walsh almost providing an assist for an equaliser as his cross was almost nodded on by Harvey Lintott in what was a frantic finish to the game.

Shels sit in fourth place, while Sligo remain bottom of the table with just four points.

Sligo Rovers: Conor Walsh, Oskar Van Hattum (Harvey Lintott, 62), Ollie Denham (Gareth McElroy, 46), John Mahon, Reece Hutchinson (Francely Lomboto, 81), Connor Malley, Matty Wolfe (Ronan Manning, 46), Jad Hakiki, Will Fitzgerald, Owen Elding, Cian Kavanagh.

Shelbourne: Conor Kearns, Evan Caffrey, Mark Coyle, Lewis Temple, Kameron Ledwidge, JJ Lunney (John O’Sullivan, 64), Ali Coote (Ellis Chapman, 53), Kerr McInroy, James Norris, John Martin (Sean Boyd, 78), Mipo Odubeko (Harry Wood, 64).

Referee: Paul Norton.