Sligo stun St Pat's as they earn first win in over 2 months

Sligo Rovers 2

St Patrick’s Athletic 0

Jessica Farry reports from The Showgrounds

SLIGO ROVERS picked up their first league win since 3 July as they stunned title contenders St Patrick’s Athletic, putting an end to a winless run of eight games.

Goals from Johnny Kenny and Ryan DeVries gave Sligo an important three points as they look to secure third spot, while Pat’s were left frustrated on a night where they had no answer for what Rovers threw their way.

The visitors knew coming into this game that they could potentially take top spot in the table if they were to get a result against Sligo, should league leaders Shamrock Rovers slip up against Waterford.

The top-two sides had been level on points, while Sligo were 11 behind before tonight’s game.

Liam Buckley’s side picked up their first league point since 3 July last weekend when they drew with Drogheda United, they had lost their seven previous outings, with four of those defeats coming in the league.

The Bit O’Red have been desperate for points as they try to recover their early season form which saw them take the top spot back in June.

But Pat’s, with three wins from their last four games, are neck and neck with the Hoops at the top of the table as they go for league glory.

Third place is undoubtedly the priority for Rovers at this moment in time, but they would need to turn their form around to hold off Derry City.

The hosts started the game well and were ahead on three minutes when Kenny’s penalty sent Vitezslav Jaros the wrong way after John Mahon had been fouled in the box.

With 2,100 allowed at the fixture, the atmosphere from the stands certainly bubbled over onto the pitch, with the extra bite giving this fixture some added excitement.

The momentum was with Liam Buckley’s side at this early stage as they looked to extend their lead. Captain David Cawley’s corner had Jaros on his toes, but it clipped the crossbar before the Pat’s netminder could get a hand to it.

A strong tackle from Paddy Barrett intercepted the run of DeVries, with the visitors growing into the game.

The Dubliners enjoyed a spell of dominance, putting together a number of stunning moves without getting that all-important equaliser.

Matty Smith flicked King’s cross over the bar as the Saints were looking dangerous on the attack.

Ed McGinty blocked Alfie Lewis’ shot from long range, with Ronan Coughlan unable to get to the loose ball in time before it was cleared.

Half-time was getting closer and almost out of nothing, DeVries struck from distance with a superb finish that curled past Jaros to double Rovers’ lead.

There were protests from the Pat’s players, management and fans, as they felt there was a foul on Lewis in the lead up to the goal, but referee Paul McLaughlin didn’t see it that way.

Jaros stood tall to deny a strong effort from goalscorer DeVries, with Pat’s throwing the kitchen sink at the Rovers half to try and scramble their way back into this game, although their frustrations grew as it looked like it was going to be Sligo’s day.

Darragh Burns thought he had done enough to halve the deficit when he worked his way intricately into the home area, neatly carrying the ball with him as he twisted and turned before getting the shot away, but there was too much height on his effort.

The Inchicore side were again appealing for a penalty in the closing stages, with those claims falling on deaf ears.

Chris Forrester tried his luck from distance, but his effort sailing over the bar was a symptom of what was a poor day at the office for Pat’s.

The Dubliners are still eight points clear in second, but the Bit O’Red will play their two games in hand in the coming week, one of those against league leaders Shamrock Rovers.

Sligo Rovers: Ed McGinty, Lewis Banks, John Mahon, Garry Buckley, Robbie McCourt, David Cawley (Seamas Keogh, 88), Greg Bolger (Niall Morahan, 79), Adam McDonnell (Colm Horgan, 87), Johnny Kenny (Walter Figueira, 78), Andre Wright, Ryan De Vries (Melvyn Lorenzen, 72).

St. Patrick’s Athletic: Vitezslav Jaros, Jak Hickman (Ben McCormack, 67), Paddy Barrett, Sam Bone, Ian Bermingham, Alfie Lewis (Jamie Lennon, 88), Chris Forrester, Billy King (Nahun Melvin-Lambert), Darragh Burns, Matty Smith, Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Paul McLaughlin.