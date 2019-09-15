This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Sunday 15 September, 2019
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Solskjaer proud of United effort despite accepting 'we didn't play a great game' against Leicester

The Old Trafford defeat defeat of Leicester City was not high in quality, although the United boss appreciated his players’ work rate.

By The42 Team Sunday 15 Sep 2019, 12:43 PM
32 minutes ago 687 Views No Comments
https://the42.ie/4810469
Job done: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ashley Young.
Job done: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ashley Young.
Job done: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer with Ashley Young.

OLE GUNNAR SOLSKJAER admitted Manchester United “didn’t play a great game” as they battled to a 1-0 victory over Leicester City at Old Trafford yesterday.

Marcus Rashford’s eighth-minute penalty settled a contest that was not always high on quality, as Leicester’s unbeaten start to the season came to an end.

The visitors enjoyed 58% of the possession but did not create much by way of meaningful opportunities, although David de Gea did make good first-half saves from James Maddison and Ben Chilwell.

Rashford, who missed a penalty in the loss to Crystal Palace last month, took his spot-kick well before United opted to sit deeper and threaten on the counter-attack.

Solskjaer was not overly impressed with the performance in the final hour, but he was delighted with a clean sheet and the way in which his players worked.

“Three points, clean sheet, the camaraderie and togetherness, the work rate,” he said when asked what pleased him most about the win. 

“Let’s not kid ourselves – we didn’t play a great game. The first 20, 25 minutes were fantastic but then we gradually lost control of it. Towards the end, I felt we were in control again.

“It was probably the first time this season apart from spells against Chelsea that we’ve had to defend as a team for longer periods. I was pleased to get a clean sheet; David got a couple of good saves.

“This stadium, they love effort and attitude and energy. For the penalty, Andreas [Pereira] wins a tackle inside the box, Marcus sprints and just gets in front of him [Caglar Soyuncu] - the fans love that.

“People are talking about our lack of clean sheets. We’ve had Chelsea and Leicester here, two good teams who are going for the top four, and we’ve kept clean sheets against them.”

Harry Maguire was booed by the travelling support even before kick-off but produced a fine display at the heart of the defence to keep his old team-mates at bay.

“It didn’t look like he missed them too much!” Solskjaer said. “He did really well. He stuck his head in and he was so calm on the ball for us and we needed that in the second half.”

On Rashford’s penalty, Solskjaer added: ”He’s been practicing. Everyone can miss a penalty – I’ve seen [Diego] Maradona, I’ve seen [Lionel] Messi, all the best ones miss penalties. He was calm and just wanted it to come his way.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie