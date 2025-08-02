'I need a little bit of change' - Son announces Spurs departure

TOTTENHAM CAPTAIN SON Heung-min has revealed he will leave the club this summer.

Son has spent the last decade at Spurs and achieved his goal of silverware in May when he helped the Premier League team to Europa League success with a 1-0 victory over Manchester United.

It ended a 17-year trophy drought for the club and South Korea captain Son explained his decision to target a “fresh challenge” during a press conference in his home country ahead of Tottenham’s pre-season friendly with Newcastle on Sunday.

After Spurs arrived in Seoul on Friday, Son – following a remarkable 454 appearances and 173 goals for the north London club – confirmed his desire to depart this summer, with MLS outfit Los Angeles FC leading the race for his signature, the PA news agency understands.

Son told a press conference: “Before we start, I wanted to say I have decided to leave the club this summer.

“Respectfully, the club is helping me with this decision.

“It was the most difficult decision I have made in my career, such amazing memories. It was so hard to make this decision.

He continued: “I need a new environment to push myself. I need a little bit of change – 10 years is a long time.

“I came to north London as a kid, 23-years-old, such a young age. I leave the club as a grown man, a very proud man.

“I want to say thanks to all the Spurs fans for giving me so much love. I hope the goodbye is also good timing and this is the right time to make that decision. I hope everyone can accept and respect that.”

New Tottenham head coach Frank confirmed Son would start and be captain in Sunday’s friendly with Newcastle at Seoul’s World Cup Stadium.

It could be Son’s final appearance for Spurs, despite the UEFA Super Cup fixture with Paris St Germain in Udine on the horizon on August 13.

Frank said: “It’s very clear that Sonny will start and lead the team out as captain. If that is the last game for Sonny, what a place to do it here in front of his home fans. It could be a beautiful ending.”

Son joined Tottenham in 2015 from Bayer Leverkusen and after a tricky debut campaign, he quickly became a fan favourite and subsequently a modern-day Premier League great due to his consistency and personality, clinching the golden boot award in the 2022-23 season, but he is now set to exit after 10 years in north London.