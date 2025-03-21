The 42 supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at https://www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1800 208 080 or email: mailto:info@presscouncil.ie
Sophie O'Sullivan runs personal best but misses out on place in final
LAST UPDATE | 36 mins ago
SOPHIE O’SULLIVAN ran a personal best in her 1500 heat but failed to qualify for the final at the World Athletics Indoor Championships in Nanjing, China, on Friday.
The 23-year-old ran 4.16.68 in Heat 3, and finished sixth, which was outside the qualifying spots and not enough for her to advance to the final.
There was disappointment, meanwhile, for Andrew Coscoran, who finished third in his 1500m heat, with a time of 3.40.79, but failed to make the final.
Only the top two qualified automatically, and the 28-year-old from Balbriggan finished strongly but was beaten by Norway’s impressive Jakob Ingebrigtsen and Raphael Pallitsch from Austria.
