'A proud moment for me and my family - a little bit disappointing it's behind closed doors'

SOPHIE WHITEHOUSE’S INTERNATIONAL debut was very different to other players’.

The Ireland goalkeeper’s family didn’t even get to see it, with Ireland’s 3-2 friendly win over Hungary played behind closed doors in Marbella this afternoon.

Whitehouse has had to bide her time since first coming into the squad in April 2023, travelling to that summer’s World Cup as a training player and an unused substitute for 25 games.

With Courtney Brosnan the undisputed number one and Grace Moloney deputising recently, her opportunity arose in low-key circumstances.

“It’s a really proud moment for me and my family. A little bit disappointing it’s behind closed doors, but they’re happy that I played,” Whitehouse told The 42 immediately after the game.

“It’s been a long time coming, but obviously we have such a tight-knit goalkeepers’ union, so I’m obviously there to support and then when my time comes, I’m happy to take the chance.

“I was obviously a little disappointed with the two goals, but it’s just good that we got the win and I’m really, really happy and proud.”

Head coach Carla Ward followed Whitehouse onto the Zoom call, and again defended the decision to play the official, capped game without a crowd and away from the TV cameras. (Select media were permitted to watch via an FAI stream.)

“We need to try things. We have to try things. Why do we want to give France [World Cup qualifier opponents] a one percenter on how we might press a back four? We just don’t. It doesn’t make any sense.

“If we’ve got an opportunity coming up against one of the best teams in world football to give ourselves an extra percent where they don’t have that preparation of us in our system against a four, why wouldn’t we do it?”

Ward was pleased with the performance overall, as Ireland rounded out a training camp in the Costa Del Sol. Abbie Larkin, Kyra Carusa and Denise O’Sullivan scored the goals in a comfortable win, with 17 players featuring in all.

“Overall, I think first half was okay. I think the second half was much better,” Ward reflected.

“We played against a back four today rather than a back three, back five. So you have to then adapt who engages what press, who engages what line. Obviously, that looks very different to what you would do against a back three.

“First half, when we got it right, we really got it right. There was a couple of moments where we didn’t, but we addressed that at half time. Second half was better. But look, there’s still work to do because the other thing is we made a lot of changes and we’ve tried different people in there. So players that have only had a few days to take on the messages. I was overall very, very pleased with them today.”

Carla Ward and her backroom team and substitutes during the anthems. Josele Lanza / INPHO Josele Lanza / INPHO / INPHO

She later added: “As head coach, I am never happy. I think we will always look at what we need to improve. I just said to my staff, ‘Enjoy your Christmas, my work starts now.’ There are bits today that we like but there are bits that need improvement.”

One major positive was Larkin’s performance. The Crystal Palace attacker took a rare starting opportunity with both hands, bagging a goal and an assist as she continued her fine form in green after last month’s Nations League playoff heroics.

“Abbie was superb today,” said Ward. “She was sensational today. And you know what? Every time she comes on the pitch and puts an Ireland shirt on, she’s getting better and better. I thought she was outstanding today.”

The manager also reserved praise for Whitehouse as the Charlton Athletic shot-stopper won her first cap.

“Delighted for her. I talked to her in a player meeting yesterday around the greatest of enemies but the best of friends and those three really are.

“I haven’t worked with a goalkeepers’ union quite like it. They back each other, push each other, drive each other all the time and the fact that all three have played in recent months, they just support each other in a way that I have not seen in a GK union before. Delighted for her, she deserves it, has a great season so far and she made a big save out there.”