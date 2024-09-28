Advertisement
Aphelele Fassi scoring a try for South Africa. Alamy Stock Photo
South Africa crush Argentina to capture Rugby Championship as Etzebeth makes history

Eben Etzebeth became South Africa’s most capped player.
6.20pm, 28 Sep 2024
SOUTH AFRICA SCORED seven tries to trounce Argentina 48-7 in Mbombela on Saturday and win the Rugby Championship for a second time.

Argentina, who trailed 27-7 at half-time, paid dearly for ill discipline with flanker Pablo Matera having a yellow card changed to red and brothers Mateo and Santiago Carreras sin binned.

Lock Eben Etzebeth made a record 128th Test appearance for South Africa, leading his Springbok teammates out before kick-off to sustained, thunderous applause from the capacity 45,000 crowd in the northeastern city.

