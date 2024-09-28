South Africa crush Argentina to capture Rugby Championship as Etzebeth makes history

SOUTH AFRICA SCORED seven tries to trounce Argentina 48-7 in Mbombela on Saturday and win the Rugby Championship for a second time.

Argentina, who trailed 27-7 at half-time, paid dearly for ill discipline with flanker Pablo Matera having a yellow card changed to red and brothers Mateo and Santiago Carreras sin binned.

Lock Eben Etzebeth made a record 128th Test appearance for South Africa, leading his Springbok teammates out before kick-off to sustained, thunderous applause from the capacity 45,000 crowd in the northeastern city.

More to follow…