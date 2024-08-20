South Africa welcome back four World Cup winners for New Zealand double-header

FOUR MEMBERS OF South Africa’s World Cup-winning squad are set to return to international action for the first time this year when the Springboks play against New Zealand in two Rugby Championship Tests.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus has announced a 37-man squad for the matches in Johannesburg on 31 August and Cape Town on 7 September.

Prop Steven Kitshoff, utility back Canan Moodie and scrum-half Jaden Hendrikse have recovered from injury, while No 8 Jasper Wiese has completed a six-match suspension after he was given a red card while playing for Leicester Tigers in May.

All four were part of the Springbok squad that won the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France, with Kitshoff and Wiese playing in the final against the All Blacks.

Erasmus has already used 45 players in six matches this year as he seeks to build squad depth at the start of a new World Cup cycle.

Thirty-two players appeared in South Africa’s opening two matches against Australia in Australia earlier this month, where the Springboks collected two bonus-point wins.

Scrum-half Morne van den Berg and hooker Johan Grobbelaar are the only two players dropped from those who played against Australia.

Lock Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg, whose only previous Test was against Argentina in 2021, has been called up to strengthen a department in which leading players such as Lood de Jager, Franco Mostert and Jean Kleyn are unavailable because of injury.

“New Zealand are ranked third in the world, and they always test us to the limit,” said Erasmus.

“We also saw last week what they can do under pressure when they defeated Argentina 42-10 after going down in their first Test against the Pumas.

“We know these two Tests will provide a completely different challenge to what we’ve faced against an Australian team that is still finding their feet with a new coach and a bunch of young players coming through the ranks.”

The Springboks will assemble in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“We are currently at the top of the Rugby Championship table but one result can change that, so we realise the importance of giving everything in these matches to keep alive our hopes of winning the title for the first time since 2019,” said Erasmus.

South Africa squad

Props: Thomas du Toit, Steven Kitshoff, Vincent Koch, Frans Malherbe, Ox Nche, Gerhard Steenekamp, Jan-Hendrik Wessels

Hookers: Malcolm Marx, Bongi Mbonambi

Locks: Eben Etzebeth, Salmaan Moerat, Ruan Nortje, RG Snyman, Nicolaas Janse van Rensburg

Back row: Ben-Jason Dixon, Pieter-Steph du Toit, Siya Kolisi (captain), Elrigh Louw, Kwagga Smith, Marco van Staden, Jasper Wiese

Scrum-halves: Jaden Hendrikse, Cobus Reinach, Grant Williams

Out-halves: Sacha Feinberg-Mngomezulu, Manie Libbok, Handre Pollard

Centres: Lukhanyo Am, Damian de Allende, Andre Esterhuizen, Jesse Kriel

Back Three: Kurt-Lee Arendse, Aphelele Fassi, Cheslin Kolbe, Willie le Roux, Makazole Mapimpi, Canan Moodie