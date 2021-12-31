Membership : Access or Sign Up
Newcastle's Premier League match away to Southampton is off due to Covid-19 cases and injuries

The Magpies confirmed that their request to have Sunday’s game at St Mary’s postponed has been accepted.

Southampton's home ground, St Mary's.
SOUTHAMPTON’S HOME MATCH against Newcastle on Sunday has become the latest Premier League game to be called off amid the Covid-19 crisis.

The Magpies confirmed the game had been postponed due to ongoing coronavirus cases and injuries in their squad.

It follows the postponement of their scheduled game against Everton on Thursday this week.

A Newcastle statement read: “In accordance with protocol, the Magpies submitted a separate request to the Premier League to postpone the trip to the south coast, and this has been approved by the Premier League board.

“Both away fixtures will now be rescheduled and new dates and times will be confirmed in due course.

“Newcastle United once again thanks the respective clubs and the Premier League for their co-operation and understanding.

“The club also extends its sincere apologies to supporters affected by both postponements and asks them to retain their tickets.”

The game at St Mary’s is the second in Premier League matchweek 21 to be postponed, following the announcement on Thursday night that the New Year’s Day clash between Leicester and Norwich was off.

Top-flight clubs have stepped up their Covid-19 protocols, including daily testing for players and club staff.

Despite that, a record 103 cases were confirmed last week.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp revealed the club were awaiting PCR confirmation of three new Covid cases among the playing group, with further positives within the coaching staff.

The German said the situation was “not cool” but that the Reds were not close to requesting their match at Chelsea on Sunday be postponed.

