A World Cup final that promises tears, raging fury and intense desire

LAUTARO MARTINEZ BEGAN to cry yet still maintained enough composure to touch briefly on the essence of life and football.

Like every Argentinian during that semi-final win over England, he seemed capable of transforming from a ball of raging fury and intense desire to a blubbering mess of fragility whose only release was to weep.

It was beautiful.

The Argentina forward came off the bench in Atlanta to score the goal that sent his country to Sunday’s World Cup final with Spain.

The joyous scenes that followed on the pitch after full time between players, staff and fans went on for more than 30 minutes. There was the Malvinas flag, there was the marching drum being passed from player to player and a catalogue of songs and chants. There was a spiritual bond on display between people that spans generations and strengthened further in front of our eyes.

As the match-winner, Martinez had to be brought away for a post-match interview to take the acclaim and speak to the world. He spoke from the heart and surely pressed the soul of everyone listening with reflections of family, their inspiration and the continued motivation they provide.

“It is very powerful. The first time my dad bought me a pair of boots… I always dreamed of scoring this goal. It is an enormous joy. I dreamt it, I swear. I told Alexis [Mac Allister] that I was going to score a goal and then on the bench I told Facundo Medina… It fell to me. Enzo [Fernandez] also scored a great goal. This team continues to show what it is made of.”

As the tears streamed down his face, instead of thinking of what was now to come, how this goal will impact his own future and legacy, of revelling in personal triumph, Martinez was instead drawn back to his past, of those people and places that shaped him and allowed him to forge a life in football.

“To my mom, who on the day I left for Racing [Club], never stopped making my bed. That is worth more than a goal, than a final.

“I have my two children there, who changed my life, they made me slow down one and two gears, I enjoy life more with them. I just called my mom, who was working. She suffers a lot. She prefers to go to work because it is hard for her to watch the matches.”

Advertisement

A double shift may be required to cope with the emotion of the occasion to come. This is a World Cup final that is proof the incredible possibilities that can be unearthed in life.

Lionel Messi is the living embodiment of that through a form of genius that is hard to fathom and now feels transcendental. Somehow he has spent the latter stage of his career elevating his status with achievements on the international stage that help to bring a deeper, more emotional arc to his story.

Yeah, those eight Ballon d’Or awards for Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain were great an’ all, but is that now a form of background noise to the music of love and devotion he produces for his country?

Lionel Messi celebrates reaching the final. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

Just watch the last 15 minutes of the 3-2 win over Egypt or the final half an hour against England.

Two World Cup wins (back-to-back, no less) was one of the few things that just did not seem possible for him when he was 30. He turned 39 during this tournament and his performances make it feel like he will be an everlasting presence.

Kylian Mbappe reaching the 10-goal mark during the third-place playoff and also overtaking him as the all-time leading World Cup scorer with 22 is a blast of lighter fuel on the competitive fire that rages within and comes out in the form of graceful brilliance on the pitch.

But if this is the end, will there be some kind of sacred succession played out in front of us in New Jersey with Lamine Yamal – Barcelona’s latest incarnation – ascending and continuing his own story of greatness?

He also celebrated a birthday while at this World Cup, turning 19 on 13 July before their semi-final win over France.

While Messi’s international success has come towards the end, Yamal’s has been immediate. He is already a European champion and could be part of a Spanish team to go a record 38 games unbeaten while also completing a significant double.

On the pitch, Argentina and Spain are polar opposites.

Spain captain Rodri (left) and head coach Luis de la Fuente during the pre-match press conference in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

The reigning world champions have revelled in a madness and desperation at times during this tournament, thriving when all seemed lost and when their bodies looked to be drained of every resources required. Their spirit endures and inspires in equal measure.

Related Reads Biggest disappointment? Best goal? Our writers review the 2026 World Cup Emotion fuels sense of destiny for Argentina but Rodri's redemption is at heart of Spain story Lionel Messi keeps the magic of youth and possibility alive for all of us

On the other hand, it has felt like the reigning European champions have been at times able to simply amble through the competition as if they were going for a leisurely stroll through Central Park in Manhattan.

They had an early jolt to the system with that 0-0 draw against Cape Verde in their opening match but rather than shock them into a panic it simply reinforced their ideals and sense of purpose that has been cultivated further by boss Luis de la Fuente.

“Nothing is more valuable than my freedom. I respect everyone who respects me. In other words, I demand respect. I think diversity is great; there has to be everything, all kinds of thoughts, beliefs, ideologies,” he said recently in an interview about his Catholic faith.

Everyone by now has seen the image of Messi bathing a one-year-old Yamal as part of a Unicef campaign. There is also a formative link between the two managers.

Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni (left) with Lionel Messi at the pre-match press conference in New York. Alamy Stock Photo Alamy Stock Photo

After Scaloni’s playing days came to an end, and he had settled in Spain where he spent the majority of his career, he was on the Spanish FA’s Uefa Pro Licence course in 2017.

De la Fuente was one of the assessors and also in charge of the country’s Under-19s. Another inspiring factor for both of these men who have proven so successful is that they have overcome their own doubts and insecurities before entering this stage of life.

De la Fuente, for example, looked to be cast aside from the game after spending 18 months out of work following his sacking by Deportivo Alaves in 2011.

He persevered, became a company man within Spanish football and has been able to blossom.

These are not just Football Men, they are International Football Men, providing a depth of emotional intelligence and understanding of their players’ needs that allows them to thrive.

Only one can triumph in this World Cup final of tears, raging fury and intense desire.

Tonight – World Cup final: Spain v Argentina, live on RTÉ and BBC (8pm kick-off Irish time).