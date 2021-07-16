Here's your TV guide to a jam-packed weekend of sport

Shane Lowry will be hoping that his defence of the Claret Jug continues long into the weekend at Royal St George's. Source: PA

Friday

6.30am: Rory McIlroy and Pádraig Harrington are among the morning’s starters as day two of The Open gets underway at Royal St George’s, with full coverage on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Open.

10.30am: After Tuesday’s heroics, Ireland’s cricketers are targeting a series win over South Africa. The third and final one-day international is live on BT Sport 3.

10.30am: BT Sport’s weekend of AFL coverage kicks off with the clash between Richmond and the Brisbane Lions on BT Sport 1.

11am: The Tour De France is all over bar the shouting with Tadej Pogacar on course for back-to-back victories. All of the action from Stage 19 is on Eurosport 1, with coverage on TG4 from 1pm.

2pm: The practice sessions from the British Grand Prix are live on Sky Sports Formula 1, ahead of the new format Friday evening qualifying session which takes place from 5.25pm.

6pm: England and Pakistan meet in their first T20 on Sky Sports Cricket, with Sky Sports Main Event also picking up the action from 8.30pm.

7.45pm: There are two games in the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division with Derry City hosting Shamrock Rovers, and St Patrick’s Athletic up against Drogheda United. Both are available on the LOI TV platform, as are the evening’s four games in the First Division.

8pm: For those without access to Sky Sports, BBC 2 have a two-hour highlights programme of all of Friday’s action from The Open.

12.15am: If you’re staying up late, flick over to BT Sport 2 for live T20 cricket between the West Indies and Australia.

Saturday

7.30am: Saturday morning’s early risers can enjoy an AFL double-header on BT Sport 2 as the Gold Coast Suns take on the Western Bulldogs, and then St Kilda face Port Adelaide.

9am: It’s moving day at Royal St George’s, and you won’t miss a shot from day three of The Open on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Open.

10.55am: Over to Sky Sports Action for the rugby as Australia and France meet in their summer Test series decider.

11.45am: The penultimate stage of the Tour de France is a time trial. Eurosport 1 have early coverage, with TG4 joining from 1pm.

12.30pm: Here we go again — it’s Lohan v Davy, Clare v Wexford, in Round 1 of the All-Ireland SHC qualifiers on Sky Sports Arena.

1.25pm: Virgin Media One have live flat racing from Newbury, where the feature is the £200,000 Super Sprint Stakes at 3.40pm.

2pm: Saturday’s other hurling qualifier is Waterford v Laois, which is live on the GAAGO streaming platform.

2pm: It’s a busy day in the Women’s National League with Galway Women v Wexford Youths and Cork City v Athlone Town at 2pm, and DLR Waves v Shelbourne and Peamount United v Treaty United at 4pm. All games are live on LOI TV.

2.15pm: It’s Oaks Day at the Curragh, and RTÉ 1 has all the action for you.

3.30pm: The first Ulster SFC semi-final between Armagh and Monaghan is live on Sky Sports Arena, with deferred coverage on BBC 2 from 7.55pm.

3.40pm: Formula 1 steps into the unknown as the Sprint format makes its debut at the British Grand Prix, live on Sky Sports F1.

4pm: Time for the final warm-up match of the 2021 Lions Tour as Warren Gatland’s side take on the Stormers. Pre-match build up begins on Sky Action ahead of the 5pm kick-off.

4.45pm: It’s a Croke Park hurling double-header for The Sunday Game Live on RTÉ 2 with Westmeath playing Kerry in the final of the Joe McDonagh Cup, before Dublin meet Kilkenny in the Leinster SHC final.

5pm: If you’re suffering from football withdrawals after the end of Euro 2020, Premier Sports 1 have pre-season friendly action as Celtic take on Preston North End.

5.25pm: Over to TG4 for the LGFA Championship as Armagh play Cavan, with throw-in at 5.30pm.

7pm: The World Match Play Darts begins on Sky Sports Arena, and also on Sky Sports Main Event from 8pm.

9.25pm: BBC 2 have their nightly highlights show from day three of The Open.

1am: BT Sport 1 have all the action from the latest UFC Fight Night card, headlined by the lightweight bout between Islam Makhachev and Thiago Moises.

1.45am: The 2021 NBA Finals is turning into appointment TV, even at this ungodly hour. It’s two games apiece between the Milwaukee Bucks and Phoenix Suns, and Game 5 is on Sky Sports Arena and Sky Sports Main Event (2am).

Sunday

7.30am: More AFL action on BT Sport 2 as Adelaide host the West Coast Eagles.

8am: Royal St George’s prepares to crown the Champion Golfer of the Year. The final day of The Open is live on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports The Open.

12.45pm: TG4 have the All-Ireland MFC final between Kerry and Derry, which throws in at 1pm.

1pm: The World Match Play Darts continues with its day two afternoon session on Sky Sports Arena.

1.15pm: The Sunday Game Live double-header is a belter with Tyrone v Donegal (1.45pm) in the Ulster SFC semis serving as curtain-raiser to the Munster SHC final between Limerick and Tipperary (4.15pm). It’s all live on RTÉ 2, while BBC 2 also have coverage of Tyrone-Donegal from 1.30pm.

2pm: GAAGO have the Leinster SFC semi-finals, starting with Kildare v Westmeath.

2pm: England and Pakistan’s second T20 is live on Sky Sports Cricket.

2.55pm: All eyes on Silverstone for the British Grand Prix, which is on Sky Sports Formula 1.

2.55pm: The Tour de France finishes with the traditional sprint down the Champs-Elysees. As always, it’s on Eurosport 1 and also on TG4, with coverage on the latter from 3.05pm.

4pm: The last two fixtures of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division weekend are pencilled in for Sunday afternoon with Waterford playing Sligo Rovers, and Bohemians hosting Longford Town.

4.30pm: Dublin’s bid for an 11th straight Leinster SFC title continues as they meet old rivals Meath in the semi-finals, live on GAAGO.

7.30pm: It’s the evening session from day two of the World Match Play Darts Day 2 on Sky Sports Arena, and also on Sky Sports Main Event from 10pm.

8pm: Miss Sunday’s action at The Open? Head on over to BBC 2 for the highlights.

